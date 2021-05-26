McAleer calls for investment in rural roads

There have been calls for investment in rural roads

Mr McAleer said: “As an MLA who represents a large rural constituency, potholes and the state of rural roads are huge issues. I frequently engage with the local DFI Section office who are very helpful and responsive, but I took the opportunity this week to raise the matter directly with the DFI Minister Nichola Mallon during Question time.

“In her response, Minister Mallon acknowledged that many rural roads are in need of repair and pointed out that she allocated £10 million of last years’ capital budget to rural roads, which enabled repairs to be carried out at 750 locations.

“The Minister also confirmed that she is finalising her 2021-22 budget and committed to setting up a further roads recovery fund from this budget to improve connectivity and help rural communities.