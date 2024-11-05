McAleer launches consultation on reinstating ANC payments

By Joanne Knox
Published 5th Nov 2024, 08:00 BST
Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has launched his consultation on reinstating Areas of Natural Constraint payments for farmers and put them on a statutory footing through the implementation of his Private Members’ Bill.

Speaking on this, the party’s agriculture spokesperson said: “Today, I have launched my consultation on my Private Members' Bill which seeks to reinstate ANC payments and put them on a statutory footing.

“Having spoken to many farmers over the past number of years there is a real desire and need for these payments to be reinstated and for farmers who live in ANC areas are struggling to keep their farms viable.

“Farmers in ANC areas have always had to deal with unique challenges when farming in disadvantaged areas, this coupled with wider challenges such as rising fuel and fertilizer costs has made it very difficult for ANC farmers to stay viable.”

Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has launched his consultation on reinstating Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) payments for farmers. (Pic: Freelance)

Mr McAleer continued: “The ANC scheme was hugely important in supporting productivity in severely disadvantaged areas, in some cases being a major proportion of the farm income.

“This is why I am bringing forward a Private Members’ Bill calling for the reinstatement of this vital funding.

“I would encourage farmers to have their say over the next twelve weeks by responding to my consultation.”

