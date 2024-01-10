SDLP Crotlieve Councillor Declan McAteer has hit out at a decision by BBC NI to axe Farm Gate, the only agricultural programming available on local BBC Radio.

Councillor McAteer brought a motion before Newry Mourne & Down District Council this week, which called for an immediate reversal of this decision and for BBC NI to fulfil its obligations and responsibilities as a public service broadcaster to the farming and rural community.

The motion received unanimous, cross-party support and the council will now write to BBC NI Director Adam Smyth.

Councillor McAteer said: “Recently, farmers have come under greater focus in relation to greenhouse gas reduction and farming practices, and in my view, stopping the flow of information to farmers is both untimely and unfair. As a small group, farmers feel increasingly isolated and pressurised, and the plan by BBC NI to remove their only agricultural broadcast is creating even more angst amongst farmers.

Northern Ireland director, Adam Smyth. (Pic: Press Eye)

“With over 4000 farming businesses in our council area alone, agriculture forms a critical part of our local economy. This programme, which has been on air for over 30 years, is a vitally important lifeline reaching into homes, milking parlours, and tractors, bringing up to date information to farmers which directly impacts their livelihoods.”

He continued: “The majority of farmers are lone workers, living in isolated parts of the country. To cut off this service will only lead to further isolation, and with that in mind, I would be curious to know if the BBC gave due regard to Rural Proofing and the Rural Needs Act Northern Ireland, which was enacted in the Assembly in 2016.