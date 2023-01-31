McCain commits a further £35m to British farming, safeguarding long-term sustainability of growing potatoes in the UK

The investment will help British farmers manage the increasingly challenging environment they operate in. This is further to last year’s contract price increase of 15 per cent and a supplementary £5m energy support package, totalling a £50million investment in just two years.

Environmental threats such as droughts, heatwaves, and floods, coupled with a challenging array of geopolitical issues causing dramatic increases in prices for fertiliser and energy costs, have resulted in this unprecedented on-farm inflation for potato growers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today’s investment also complements the business’ ongoing work with farmers to increase the long-term sustainability of agriculture, including McCain’s global commitment to implement regenerative agriculture practices across 100 per cent of its potato acres by 2030. This is supported by its global ‘Farms of the Future’ that focus on regenerative farming practices, including enhancing biodiversity and soil health through technology and innovation. McCain also leads varietal development and provides a ‘Next Generation’ programme to support young growers in the industry.

McCain, the UK’s largest manufacturer of frozen potato products, has announced a further £35m investment in its farmers, committing to a 31 per cent contract indexation increase. Image: McCain

James Young, vice-president of agriculture at McCain GB and Ireland, said: “Potato farmers have been hit very hard in the last couple of years and are facing a myriad of unprecedented challenges – from droughts, to rising fertiliser costs and energy crisis – that are affecting the way they grow potatoes. The combination of all these factors mean that they have experienced one of the toughest growing seasons in the last 40 years.

“As the largest purchaser of British potatoes, we pride ourselves on our strong partnerships with our 250 growers and are committed to helping them overcome these challenges. However, more work needs to be done collaboratively to ensure the long-term viability of potato growing in the UK. We are committed to working with farmers, customers, industry leadership groups and the government to create a sustainable future for years to come.”

This announcement comes off the back of McCain’s Potato Farmer Pledge, a multi-year £25m investment in the British potato industry that offered a loyalty scheme to growers, grant funding and contract optimisation.

Ben Sykes, a potato farmer for McCain in North Yorkshire, commented: “In 2022, the challenge of growing potatoes in a changing climate was compounded by significant inflation in agricultural inputs. McCain’s indexation model has acknowledged these pressures for the 2023 season, allowing us to continue to focus on producing quality crops for the business whilst we strive to be resilient, financially viable and environmentally sustainable for the years to come.”

News of this investment to farmers comes just as McCain releases its Global Sustainability Report demonstrating how the business is responding to the challenges faced by climate change, its priority on enhancing soil health and farming partners’ transition to more regenerative practices.

In the UK, McCain growers cumulatively completed 2,970 hours of training to promote good agricultural practices between July 2021 and June 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement