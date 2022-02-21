McCrossan thanks Minister Poots for farm flood scheme
Following correspondence from the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots providing an update on the North West Flooding Income Support Scheme, SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says he thanks the Minister for his intervention which has lessoned the huge financial loss many farmers faced in August 2017.
Mr McCrossan, pictured, commented:“The flooding that hit the Glenelly Valley in August 2017 was unprecedented and it caused significant damage to farmers land, machinery and homes.
“Since then, the SDLP had lobbied the Permanent Secretary and the Minister intensely for a compensation package that would help get these farmers back on their feet after suffering such loss.
“Those lobbying efforts paid off last year when Minister Poots finally agreed to a compensation package and I’m happy to hear that over £2.5 million has now been paid out to 208 farmers and businesses impacted across the North West.
“Although the scheme has not covered every single cost, I do think it’s gone some way in helping repair the damage caused by the floods and offsetting the debt these farmers have gotten into as a result.
“I want to thank the Minister and his officials for this scheme. It’s been beneficial for those impacted by the floods. I hope we don’t see similar levels flooding in the area for a long long time.”