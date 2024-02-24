McGarrity Bros Limited become UFU corporate member
A family-run businesses based in Carrickmore, Co. Tyrone, McGarrity Bros Ltd offers a range of construction products including readymix concrete/blocks, sand and gravel, cattle slats amongst other agriculture products.
Ryan McGarrity, sales, said: “We are delighted to become a corporate member of the UFU.
“We have supplied materials such as readymix and precast to the agricultural market for over 65 years.
“We have strong farming links within our family run business, and we can see daily the struggles faced with the uncertainty around prices whilst trying to maintain the upkeep of their farm business.
“This corporate membership will help McGarrity’s in reaching out to farm families and help them save money on quality products.”
Ulster Farmers’ Union corporate sales executive, Craig Scott, added: “This new corporate membership with McGarrity Bros Ltd will be of great interest to our members for both farm and home developments.
“They offer a wide range of construction products including pre-cast hollowcore floor-slabs and cattle slabs and offer a collection and delivery service.
“We look forward to working along with McGarrity Bros Ltd.”
Corporate membership is aimed at any businesses who are akin to agriculture, relying on the primary producer for their own livelihoods. This ranges from large multinationals like supermarkets and processors, to the small, one person rural accountants/solicitors that have a vested interest in the UFU securing a viable and sustainable agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.
For more information on McGarrity Bros Ltd. products and services, visit www.mcgarritybrosconcrete.co.uk or contact 028 8076 1261 / 028 8076 0757.