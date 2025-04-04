McGuigan welcomes progress on linking Causeway Coastal Route and Wild Atlantic Way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed progress on linking the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North Antrim MLA asked the Economy Minister, Caoimhe Archibald for an update on this initiative.

Mr McGuigan said: “The Wild Atlantic Way is internationally renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and attracts thousands of visitors annually from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Extending the Wild Atlantic Way to the North Coast is a logical step that will provide a significant boost to the local economy, create jobs, and further support the growth of tourism in our communities by drawing even more visitors to the region.”

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed progress on linking the Causeway Coastal Route and the Wild Atlantic Way. (Pic: stock image)

He also welcomed that the Economy Minister said the intention was to also give greater visibility to tourism experiences beyond the traditional hotspots.

“Part of this effort is ensuring that tourism thrives across all sectors, from bars and restaurants to hotels and local attractions, helping to bring in more visitors, including international travellers,” he commented.

“And I welcome that design work is being undertaken on improved signage, and applications to the small capital grant scheme are being assessed by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.”