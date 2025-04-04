McGuigan welcomes progress on linking Causeway Coastal Route and Wild Atlantic Way
The North Antrim MLA asked the Economy Minister, Caoimhe Archibald for an update on this initiative.
Mr McGuigan said: “The Wild Atlantic Way is internationally renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and attracts thousands of visitors annually from around the world.
“Extending the Wild Atlantic Way to the North Coast is a logical step that will provide a significant boost to the local economy, create jobs, and further support the growth of tourism in our communities by drawing even more visitors to the region.”
He also welcomed that the Economy Minister said the intention was to also give greater visibility to tourism experiences beyond the traditional hotspots.
“Part of this effort is ensuring that tourism thrives across all sectors, from bars and restaurants to hotels and local attractions, helping to bring in more visitors, including international travellers,” he commented.
“And I welcome that design work is being undertaken on improved signage, and applications to the small capital grant scheme are being assessed by Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.”