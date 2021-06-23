McKeown wins tough Bude race

A, C & T Tweed Rasharkin holding their two prize winning birds including winner from Bude.

The overall winner was Harry McKeown who has raced for ages in Glenavy & District.

NIPA Open Bude 495/5798 sponsored by Beyers `

1-1D Harry McKeown Glenavy 1566, 2-1A Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1558, 3-1B Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1534, 4-2B Young McManus & Sons 1534, 5-3B Young McManus & Sons 1533, 6-4B Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1626, 7-5B Mr & Mrs Robinson 1526, 8-1E James Graham Monaghan 1522, 9-2A Brendan Morgan Coalisland 1521, 10-2E S O’Brien Monaghan 1519, 11-3A K Murphy Coalisland 1517, 12-6B A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1515, 13-4B W Bleeks & Son Cookstown 1515, 14-5A W Bleeks & Son 1515, 15-3E Sloan Reid & Sons Portadown & Drumcree 1514, 16-4E Ron Williamson Bondhill 1508, 17-5E Capper Bros Bondhill 1504, 18-6E I Parkes & Son Armagh 1502, 19-7E K Allister Monaghan 1502, 20-1H A Kelly Omagh 1500.

J Whitten & Son won both races in Portadown & Drumcree, 8 x 1sts to date.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 35/346 – Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1558, Brendan Morgan Coalisland & Dist 1521, Karl Murphy Coalisland & Dist 1517.

Section B 71/725 – Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill Flying Club 1534, Young McManus & Sons 1534, Young McManus & Sons 1533.

Section C 103/1092 – Jason Smyth Ligoniel 1491, Davy McElhone Eastway 1480, A & T Agnew Ballyclare 1454.

Nice to meet Philip Quinn Blue Sky Products, sponsor of 1st Talbenny NIPA (r) with 1st Open winner Terence McCrudden.

Section D 59/726 – Harry McKeown Glenavy 1566, Joe Ward Glen HPS 1487, Jeff Greenaway Hillsborough & Maze 1482.Section E 102/1571 – James Graham Monaghan 1522, S O’Brien Monaghan 1519, Sloan Reid & Sons Portadown & Drumcree 1514.Section F 36/326 – McCartan & Woosdides Crossgar 1359, R Shaw Corrigs 1351, Colin Hutchinson Comber Central 1349.

Section G 57/916 – Ron McKelvey Newry & District 1480, M Maguire & Son Newry & District 1478, Ron Williamson Newry & District 1474.

Section H 32/96 – Alan Kelly Omagh & District 1500, Alan Kelly 1481, David Booth Mourne & District HPS 1476.

Fermoy & Fermoy 5 Bird Championship - City of Newry win both NIPA Fermoy races

Claire holding the winner from Bude for the Simmons team in Edgarstown.

Fermoy for the third time in the old bird inland programme was flown same weekend as the 2nd Talbenny race from South Wales. It also included the annual 5 Bird Championship being flown in duplicate and both winners were timed in Newry City. J F McCabe & Son from Newry & District won the main race recording velocity 1657, while Cormac O’Hare & Daughter from Ballyholland took the honours in the 5 Bird Championship recording velocity 1653. It was a massive weekend of work for all those involved with the results, we would not function without them.

NIPA Fermoy Open 605/8813 –

1-1G J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1657, 2-2G C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1653, 3-3G Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1643, 4-1F McCartan Bros & Woodsides Crossgar 1643, 5-1C J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1642, 6-2C G McKenna Eastway 1641, 7-1D Spence Bros Lisburn & Dist 1640, 8-4G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1634, 9-2D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1628, 10-3D N Edgar & Son Dromara 1627, 11-2F K Rooney Son & Daughter Annalong 1626, 12-4D Cromie & Magee & Son Dromara 1626, 13-5D Cromie & Magee & Son 1625, 14-5G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1621, 15-6G O Markey Ballyholland 1616, 16-7G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1616, 17-8G Donnelly Bros Newry City Inv 1616, 18-1E G Douglas Wilton Cross 1615, 19-3C S & J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1614, 20-9G Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1614.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Sloan & Reid team clock the winner in Portadown & Drumcree.

Section A – Brendan Morgan Coalisland & District 1532, Brian Glackin Coalisland & District 1529, Karl Murphy Coalisland & District 1516.

Section B – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1594, S & N Maginty 1581, H Boyd Kells & District 1573.

Section C – J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1642, G McKenna Eastway 1641, S & J Bones & T Yates Muckamore 1614.

Section D – Spence Bros Lisburn & District 1640, I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1628, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1627.

Section E – Geoffrey Douglas Wilton Cross 1615, Higginson & Johnston Lurgan Social 1590, R Parkes & Son Armagh 1589.

Section F – McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar HPS 1643, K Rooney Son & Daughter Annalong 1626, K Rooney Son & Daughter 1597.

Brendan Morgan from Coalisland & District had 1st Sect A in both the Fermoy races.

Section G – J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1657, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1653, Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1643.

Section H – Ken Armstrong Omagh & District 1423, David Booth Mourne & District 1421, David Booth 1375.

Harry Boyd wins 1st MAC from Fermoy (3)

For the third time this season Fermoy in Co. Cork was the release point for the NIPA. The birds were liberated on Saturday 12th June at 8.30am in a light westerly wind. Harry Boyd had three birds light together at 12.12pm to win 1st, 2nd and 3rd in the Kells & District club and 1st, 2nd & 4th Mid Antrim Combine 42/705 velo 1573.

Harry uses the electronic timing system but still has to catch the birds to swipe them over the pad so really any one of his three birds could have topped the Combine. First bird swiped was a steady 2 year old blue chequer Vandenabeele widowhood cock, the second bird was his good 3 year old blue chequer Van Den Bulck widowhood hen that topped both the Combine and Section from Gowran Park last season and his third bird timed a 2 year old blue chequer widowhood cock won 1st Combine and 2nd Section B in the Skibbereen Yearling National last season.

This one was from R & J Baxter from Ballycarry. Another top result for Harry. Sam Crawford was next best in the Combine on 1569 followed by Ballymena & Dist winners Johnston Eagleson & Sons 1565, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1551 and Associate member Marcus Morrow on 1546 & 1538. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Fermoy 42/705 - Harry Boyd Kells 1573 Harry Boyd Kells 1570 Sam Crawford Associate 1569 Harry Boyd Kells 1568 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1565 Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1551 T & M Morrow Associate 1546 T & M Morrow Associate 1538 Surgenor Bros Kells 1537 Surgenor Bros Kells 1537 S Murphy Kells 1535 Surgenor Bros Kells 1535 S Murphy Kells 1532 D Dixon Rasharkin 1529 D Dixon Rasharkin 1528 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1527 A Pervis Associate 1527 Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1526 D Craig Associate 1524 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1523 D Dixon Rasharkin 1522 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1519 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1514 Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1510 S Murphy Kells 1505 D Craig 1503 J Eagleson & Sons 1503 D Craig 1503 D Craig 1503 Mr & Mrs Robinson 1503 T & M Morrow 1501 Young McManus & Sons 1501 Young McManus & Sons 1501 Young McManus & Sons 1500 J Eagleson & Sons 1500 Young McManus & Sons 1500 Young McManus & Sons 1500 S Murphy 1499 Young McManus & Sons 1499 R Service & Son 1497

Mid Antrim Old Bird Points Fancier of the year (After all this week’s races)

J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 211, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 209, Harry Boyd Kells 93, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 86, Jimmy Rock Associate 84.

Coleraine Triangle 3rd Fermoy – A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1499, A & M Boyle 1486, B & R Watton Windsor Soc 1477, B & R Watton 1471, B & R Watton 1470, A & M Boyle 1469, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1464, M & J Howard & Son Colerasine Prem 1460, B & R Watton 1456, S Diamond 1455, R McCann Windsor Soc 1455, D Platt & Son Coleraine & Co Derry 1454, Terence McCrudden Coleraine & Co Derry 1452, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1451, M & J Howard & Son 1448, D Platt & Son 1445, S Diamond 1442, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1440, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1440, J Hanson 1438, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1436, Terence McCrudden 1432, S Diamond 1431, M & J Howard & Son 1426.

Foyle Valley Combine Fermoy (3) – Dessie Mullan 1368, J & G Ramsey 1351, Paul Walters 1334, Michael McGrath 1434, Eddie McGettigan 1330, Leo Flanagan 1329, Michael McGrath 1327, Frankie Ramsey 1326, Eamon Quigley 1321. This turned out to be a very competitive race in the combine this week and Dessie Mullan came out on top with a lovely 4 year old pigeon, the full result above.

City of Derry Federation Fermoy (3) – J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1351, M McGrath Derry & Dist 1334, L Flanagan & Son Londonderry 1329, M McGrath 1327, F Ramsey Maiden City 1326, E Quigley Amelia Earhart 1321, Concannon Bros Maiden City 1317, M Rabbett Foyle 1315, L Flanagan & Son 1314, Concannon Bros 1313.

Fermoy 5 Bird Championship Old Bird

Fermoy 5 Bird Championship 316/1419 sponsored by H Beattie & Son

1-1G C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1653, 2-2G M/M G Delaney Dromore 1643, 3-1C J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1642, 4-1D Spence Bros Lisburn & District 1640, 5-2D I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1628, 6-1F K Rooney Son & Daughter Annalong 1625, 7-3G Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1621, 8-4G Owen Markey Ballyholland 1616, 9-5G Donnelly Bros Newry City 1616, 10-1E G Douglas Wilton Cross 1614, 11-6G J F McCabe & Son Newry & District 1614, 12-7G Sands & Rice 1612, 13-8G Ron Williamson Newry & District 1610, 14-3D J & J Taggart Hills & Maze 1609, 15-4D Cromie & Magee & Son Dromara 1605, 16-5D J & D Coburn & Sons Hills & Maze 1604, 17-9G Donnelly Bros 1603, 18-6D B Murray Dromara 1601, 19-10G F Simpson Banbridge 1601, 20-11G R McKelvey Millvale 1599.

Best in each NIPA Section:

Section A 27/119 – Brendan Morgan Coalisland & District 1532, Brian Glackin Coalisland & District 1529, Karl Murphy Coalisland & District 1516.

Section B 46/196 – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1594, S & N Maginty 1581, Harry Boyd Kells 1573.

Section C 43/178 – J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1642, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1595, G McKenna Eastway 1593.

Section D 45/209 – Spence Bros Lisburn & District 1640, I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1628, J & J Taggart Hillsborough & Maze 1609.

Section E 63/296 – G Douglas Wilton Cross 1614, G & P Lavery Beechpark Social 1591, P Hope Edgarstown 1589.

Section F20/84 – K Rooney Son & Daughter Annalong 1625, K Rooney Son & Daughter 1596, K Rooney Son & Daughter 1591.

Section G 43/204 – C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1653, Mr & Mrs G Delaney Dromore 1643, Sands & Rice Ballyholland 1628.

Section H 19/79 – David Booth Mourne & District HPS 1338, David Booth 1331, Eddie McGettigan Strabane & District 1330.

NIPA Centre Results Fermoy 5 Bird Championship

Lurgan Centre Fermoy – G Douglas Wilton Cross 1614, G P Lavery Beechpark Soc 1591, J Barr Lurgan Soc 1584, R Bothwell Beechpark Soc 1557, Higginson & Johnston Lurgan Soc 1556, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1551, D Carville & Son Lurgan Soc 1548, D Mawhinney & Son Beechpark Soc 1545.

Loughgall Centre Fermoy – Collins & Douglas Blackwatertown 1583, B & P Baird Markethill 1572, Joe Brown Wilton Cross 1566, Collins & Douglas 1545, 1538, G & A Campbell Armagh 1529, Joe Brown 1527, N Weir Loughgall 1517, G & A Campbell 1516, B & P Baird 1511.

Ahoghill Centre Fermoy – Harry Boyd Kells 1573, Harry Boyd 1570, Harry Boyd 1568, Mr & Mrs Robinson Ahoghill 1551, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1527, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1510, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1503, J Eagleson & Sons 1500, R Service & Son Ballymena 1497, J Eagleson & Sons 1486.

Harryville Centre Fermoy – S Crawford Harryville 1569, B Swann & Son Kells 1539, T & M Morrow Broughshane 1538, Surgenor Bros Kells 1537, Surgenor Bros 1335, D Craig Harryville 1524, 1503, 1503, 1503, T & M Morrow 1501.

Ballymoney Centre Fermoy – D Dixon Ballymoney 1529, 1528, 1522, J Connolly Ballymoney 1482, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1481, D Dixon 1477, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1462, T Whyte Rasharkin 1462, D Devenney Ballymoney 1461, D & H Stuart 1460.

Coleraine Centre Fermoy – M & J Howard & Son Coleraine Prem 1460, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1455, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1440, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1436, A & M Boyle Windsor Soc 1427, L Hanson & Son 1425, R & J Parke Windsor Soc 1422, R McCann Windsor So 1421, S Diamond 1421, L Hanson & Son 1412.

The above are the only Centre Results I was able to collect, if your lot are missing for this report of the race please send them over the race weekend to HOMER.

NIPA Race/Date

Fermoy 5 Bird Championship 12th June 2021 – Liberated at 8.30am wind Lt West

Foyle Valley Combine Fermoy 5 Bird – Eddie McGettigan 1330, 1329, Frankie Ramsey 1326, Jay Walsh 1319, Michael Rabbett 1315, Jim Diamond 1309, Eddie McGettigan 1293, Jay Walsh 1229, Dessie Mullan 1217, Michael Rabbett 1188.

Fermoy this week turned out a sticky race with pigeons coming spaced through the day, this week Eddie takes the first 2 positions with a nice wee pied hen called “Drumenny Farrah’s Girl” which was 6th Section Skibbereen a few weeks ago.

Sam Crawford was 1st in Harryville HPS and best bird in town.

Paddy and William McManus from Ahoghill had 1st MAC in the weekend races from Bude and Skibbereen. Outstanding all season, top local loft.

Sam and Norman Maginty win the Fermoy races Muckamore, the 1st Sect B in both. Sam is in the photo with sons Jake, Cole and dog Zak.

Chris and Robin McIntyre (r) had 1st & 2nd in Cullybackey from Bude, at the local club presentation night with Iain McNaghten.

Harry Boyd from Kells & District topped the MAC in both Fermoy races.

From a few years back at a Glenavy prize night, Harry McKeown (r) with Donnelly Bros of Newry City.

Eddie McGettigan 1st & 2nd Strabane in the 5 Bird, this one getting ready for St Malo.

Johnston Eagleson won both Fermoy races in Ballymena & District HPS.

Good weekend for the North Coast Classic Sean Diamond won both races in the Coleraine Premier 2nd Open NIPA Bude.

Geoffrey Douglas from Wilton Cross in Lurgan topped Sect E in both Fermoy races.

Collins & Douglas had the winner in Blackwatertown from Fermoy 5 Bird.

Well done Dessie Mullan and the loft manager, 1st Strabane and 1st Foyle Valley Combine.

Paul Hope had 1st, 2nd and 3rd Club in Edgarstown from Fermoy.

Raymond McAteer 1st & 2nd in Strabane & District.

Brian Baird of B & P Baird 1st Club Markethill from 2nd Talbenny. and well placed Fermoy

Good day for Alan Kelly Omagh from Bude. Two sent 1st and 2nd Section H, plus 20th & 36th Open NIPA.