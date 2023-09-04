Meadows hosts the Baby Star, Youngster and Five Star Tour

The brainchild of Oonagh Kennedy from KEC Equestrian, these thrilling competitions, sponsored by Gerard Green and McLaughlin Marquees, captivated equestrian enthusiasts and showcased the incredible talent ofriders and their equine partners.

Held on Sunday, August 20, at the scenic Meadows Equestrian Centre, the Baby Star, Youngster Tour, and Five Star Tour provided an exhilarating display of skill, dedication, and teamwork.

Riders from all corners of the country converged upon the venue, vying for victory in a series of challenging show jumping classes and to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for the grand finale in just a few weeks time.

Katie Conlon riding Ping Ball, winners of the 5* Class.

The support and sponsorship of Gerard Green and McLaughlin Marquees were instrumental in making these events a resounding success.

Their commitment to the equestrian community and their passion for promoting home grown talent have helped elevate these competitions to new heights.

Meadows Equestrian Centre extends its sincerest gratitude to Gerard Green and McLaughlin Marquees for their invaluable support.

Providing the perfect venue for these exceptional events, the Meadows Equestrian Centre, and its state-of-the-art facilities, meticulously maintained arenas, and top-quality jumps, offered optimal conditions for both riders and their equine companions.

Lucy Morton riding Drumiller Balto, winners of the 2* and 3* Classes.

The professionalism and expertise of the organising team were evident in the seamless execution of the competitions.

Results

Baby Stars Tour:

Divided amongst: Lucy Morton, Chip; Samantha O’Sullivan, Redpark Clover; Karen Pearson, River Crossing; Christina Keaveney, Rí na Rossan; Lisa Napier, Bugs Melodie; Courtney Sloan, Donegreagh Yuri; Hannah Patterson, Daberblue ; Maeve Lunny, Sir Ward; Nichola Howarth, Annestown King Concord; Luke Campbell, Legacy V; Laura Doherty, 3D Diamond reward.

Lauren Murphy riding Fiske, winners of the 4* Class.

Four-Year-Old Youngster Tour:

Divided Amongst: Liam McGarry, Java Dallas; Hannah Patterson, Daberblue; Ronnie Morton, Oban ; Daryl Somerville, Olive; Noel McKee, Vive l’amour; Hannah Patterson, Bannagh Cornet; Kevin Mackey, Boleybawn Aariz.

One Star 85-90cms:

1. Ava Stubbs, Sapphire Sparrow Star (0)-(0)/26.62-0; 2. David Gibson, Ashfield red ginger (0)-(0)/26.73-0; 3. Lucy Morton, (0)-(0)/27.30-0; 4. Luke Campbell, Corriebeg Rising (0)-(0)/28.70-0; 5. Liz Brown, Turlough cavalier clover (0)-(0)/32.48-0; 6. Liz Brown, Bellscross cruise down (0)-(0)/34.93.

Lucy Morton riding Drumiller Balto, winners of the 2* and 3* Classes (presented by sponsor Paula McLaughlin from McLaughlin Marquees.

Five-Year-Old Youngster Tour:

Divided Amongst: Helen Pearson-Murray, Pinecroft Luna; Ronnie Morton, Kevin Mackey, Cougherty Ruby; Shane Treanor, Nikittaire Van’t Oosterzand; Charlene Clingan, IGannon Candy Girl; Robert Russell, Lui Coco; Ian Moore, Pinecroft Lamiro; Charlotte Harding, Democratic Guy and Kevin Mackey, Bobbonite HHZ.

Two Star 95cms-1m:

1. Lucy Morton, Drumiller Balto (0)-(0)/31.18-0; 2. Grace McGarry, Imanthos (0)-(0)/32.41-0; 3. Lynn Kelly, Donaghmore Dolly (0)-(0)/32.60-0; 4. Pauline Mckeown, Castlefield Mia (0)-(0)/35.89-0; 5. Gareth Saunderson, GTA Barocco Blue (0)-(0)/36.00-0; 6. Helen Pearson-Murray, (0)-(0)/36.23-0.

Three Star 1.05-1.10m:

1. Lucy Morton, Drumiller Balto (0)-(0)/28.26-0; 2. Ava Stubbs, Tullyhill Lucy Diamond (0)-(0)/29.88-0; 3. Ian Moore, Pinecroft Galaxy (0)-(0)/30.08-0; 4. Sarah Kinnear, Elf Queen (0)-(0)/32.35-0; 5. Jessica Johnston, Eden (0)-(0)/33.70-0; 6. Hannah Patterson, IRL – Cookstown Bentley (0)-(0)/34.05-0.

Katie Conlon riding Ping Ball, winners of the 5* Class.

Four Star 1.15-1.20m:

1. Lauren Murphy, Fiske (0)-(0)/30.75-0; 2. Jp Meegan, Ardragh Mountain Dew (0)-(0)/32.11-0; 3. Emma Jackson, Vanderbitt (0)-(0)/32.67-0; 4. Emma Jackson, Kylestone casall (0)-(0)/32.83-0; 5. Lauren Murphy, BP skybound (0)-(0)/35.72-0; 6. Suzanne Hagan, Karolita O (0)-(0)/36.66-0.

