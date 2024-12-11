Meath judge for Beltex in-lamb show and sale

Meath Beltex breeder Diarmuid Ó’Curraoin is set to judge the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s annual in-lamb show and export sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Friday 20 December 2024.

The pre-sale show starts at 11.30 am, followed by the sale at 12.30pm.

Diarmuid Ó’Curraoin of Stoneyroad Beltex, Kilbride, Co. Meath is a member of the Belgium Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland and keen Beltex breeder.

He started with the breed in 2016 and has been a fan since. Farming 150 commercial sheep and 160 cattle, alongside his Beltex flock, Diarmuid also work at his local mart as well as in an exporting yard.

The Stoneyroad Flock has had its own success winning 2nd in the Ram Lamb class at the Beltex All-Ireland Championships in 2017 and retuning in 2018 to take Male Champion with a 1st place Ram Lamb.

Diarmuid also auctioned a Beltex ewe for 1,700 guineas last year, with the proceeds going to Meath Palliative Care in memory of his late mother Mairéad Curran.

The In-Lamb Show will be Diarmuid’s first judging stint.

Speaking ahead of the day, he said: “I am privileged to be asked to judge at Dungannon and I am really looking forward to it. In the ring I would like to see good correct sheep of the mouth and feet. I like a flashy head, a good carcass and plenty of power.”

The Meath breeder will be running his expert eye over the 21 MV accredited and scrapie monitored pedigree Beltex shearling ewes entered, consigned from Matt’s – M. Burleigh, Lagyveagh – H. and E. O’Neill, Bodoney – A. McCutcheon and Bolies – J. Keys.

To view the In-Lamb Sale catalogue visit the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Facebook page. Bidding online is also available through Marteye.