The hugely emotive PDSA Dickin Medal for Gallantry, otherwise known as the VC for animals, and the RSPCA Red Collar for Valour were awarded to Rob in recognition of his gallantry and outstanding service in the Second World War, during which he undertook 20 parachute descents while serving with Infantry in North Africa and the 2nd SAS Regiment in Italy.

The medal was sold for a world record price of £140,000 (hammer) at Noonans today (Wednesday) in a sale of Orders, Decorations, Medals and Militaria.

It was sold by Basil Bayne, the son of Rob’s original owner, who now lives in County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

A medal, awarded to a War Dog named Rob who served with the Special Air Service Regiment during the Second World War, has sold for a world record price. Image: Noonans

Along with the medal was an extensive archive including his collar, a portrait painting, photographs, certificate, manuscripts, books and letters.

Bought by a new collector of British gallantry awards, it had been estimated at £20,000-30,000 and the entire proceeds will be given to the Taylor McNally Foundation.

The previous world record for a Dickin Medal was paid in 2020, also at Noonans (then Dix Noonan Webb) for the medal awarded to the pigeon, ‘Duke of Normandy’ for his gallantry during D-Day, also in the Second World War.

Rob, a black and white Collie X Retriever, was bought as a puppy from Colemere Farm near Ellesmere in Shropshire in 1939 for five shillings, and lived his early years with the Bayne family of nearby Tetchill as their farm dog and pet.

Advertisement

Rob was bought as a puppy from Colemere Farm near Ellesmere in Shropshire in 1939 for five shillings. Image: Noonans

Rob’s owners volunteered him as a War Dog in 1942 and he was signed up on 19 May of that year.

Following action in the North Africa campaign, from September 1943, Rob served with the Special Air Service Regiment (SAS), the first war dog to do so. With the regiment, he took part in operations in Italy, parachuting in on sabotage missions.

Following the sale, Basil Bayne, exclaimed: “Wow, I have just picked myself off the floor! I can’t believe the price but I am so delighted that Rob’s story and legacy is held in such high respect and that the important roll that him and many other animals have played in conflict is being recognised.

Advertisement

"The money will all be donated to the charity and will be used to sponsor students studying agriculture and farming, including courses in animal welfare and behaviour. Rob's exploits have featured in the degree course on animal behaviour taught at Harper Adams University in Shropshire in recent years.”

A County Antrim man sold the hugely emotive PDSA Dickin Medal for Gallantry, otherwise known as the VC for animals, awarded to his brave childhood pet. Image: Noonans

Christopher Mellor-Hill, Head of Client Liaison at Noonans, commented: “We knew this was an amazing Dickin Medal and truly believed it would take the world record comfortably but we are really pleased to see Rob the Dog make such a spectacular ‘parachute’ landing in smashing the Dickin Medal (Animal VC) world record by more than six times. We are so delighted for the family who are donating the proceeds for charity.''

He continued: “Demobilised on 27 November 1945, Rob led the Wembley Parade of 32 war dogs on 16 July 1947 in front of 10,000 spectators, being the only dog present to hold both the Dickin Medal and the RSPCA Red Collar and Medallion for Valour. Over the years books have been written about him and he even featured on the front page of the Radio Times. We believe this to be the most important Dickin Medal to ever be sold at auction.”

Advertisement

Instituted by Maria Dickin, CBE, the founder of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals in 1943, the Dickin Medal has since been awarded on 71 occasions - 32 of them going to pigeons, 34 to dogs, four to horses, and one to a cat. The vast majority (and all those awards to pigeons) were granted in respect of acts of bravery in the Second World War, but more recently a number of awards have been made to Arms and Explosives Search Dogs of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps for their gallantry in Iraq and Afghanistan.

At the time of receiving the award, his owner, Edward Bayne, told the Oban Times how caring he had been as a farm dog.

The medal was sold along with the RSPCA Red Collar for Valour and an extensive archive, which includes a portrait painting, Rob’s collar, photographs, certificate, manuscripts, books and letters. Image: Noonans

"He used to help settle the chicks in their houses at night, picking them up in his mouth when they had strayed away - he had a wonderful mouth - and tucking them in under their mothers,” he said.

Advertisement

The Baynes’ son, Basil, had learnt to walk by holding onto Rob’s tail or clutching his coat, and if the child was crying Rob would put his front paws up on the pram, soothed him and made him laugh.

Basil recalled: “Following his wartime exploits, Rob was returned to us and settled back into life on the farm, occasionally making public appearances to help raise funds for returning Prisoners of War and their families. In February 1948 he disappeared for five days with his companion, our other dog Judy, a spaniel. Rob returning in an emaciated condition without his collar - his collar was what we called his everyday collar. It had red white and blue ribbon all around it. Several years later, a local farm worker out rabbiting with a spade found the collar hooked around the root of a tree.

"Rob had strained and lost weight until he was able to slip the collar over his head.”

This dilapidated collar, now missing all ribbons, was among the items in the auction.

Advertisement