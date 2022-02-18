Meet Vicky and Beau, two of the dogs looking for new homes in Northern Ireland

Vicky and Beau are both looking for new homes.

Vicky is a two-year-old Border Collie cross who came into Ballymena Rehoming Centre with her pups.

She is a loving dog who is described as having a heart of gold.

She enjoys daily exercise and the company of humans and canine friends.

She also loves playing with her toys.

Vicky is looking for patient owners who will continue with her confidence building and training.

Experienced collie owners would be ideal.

In her new forever home she could potentially live with another dog and she can live in a home with children aged 16 plus.

A couple of meets will be required at the centre so Vicky and owners can become acquainted!

Beau is also two years old.

She is a stunning German Shepherd who still acts like a big puppy!

She is a playful girl who loves her toys and likes learning new tricks for treats.

Beau is looking for an adult only home where she is the only pet.

She would benefit from experienced owners who have previously owned a large dog.

She can be wary of strangers and can react to other dogs so will need quiet walking areas.

Beau requires a large, secure garden where she can enjoy off lead playtime and ongoing recall training.

Several meets at Ballymena Rehoming Centre will be required before Beau goes to her forever home.

If you would like to discuss the possibility of offering either Beau or Vicky a new home, you can call 0303 003 0000 (phone lines open Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm).

