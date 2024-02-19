Megan Moroney announces her return to the UK, followed by her first ever shows across the Netherlands, Scandinavia, Germany and Switzerland
This follows the release of the Georgia-born, Nashville-based artist’s critically acclaimed debut album Lucky last year – ranked by Rolling Stone as the number one country album of 2023 – along with her first international festival appearance at The Long Road and a run of sold-out UK headline shows, with many venues upgraded due to demand.
Lucky featured her breakout, two times Platinum-certified single ‘Tennessee Orange’, which has amassed over 287m Spotify streams to date, and was her first US #1 hit. Additionally, she has been featured in Variety, The Telegraph, Popculture.com and American Songwriter, among others.
Moroney kicked off 2024 by sharing ‘No Caller ID’, her fastest-streaming track to date with over half a million streams on release day, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify’s US Top 100 (all-genre).
On Friday she shared an all-acoustic version of ‘No Caller ID’ from the Emo Cowgirl Live Sessions - listen here.
Tickets for the Georgia Girl Tour UK and Europe go on general sale this Friday (23 February) at 10am local time, with an artist presale starting on Wednesday (21 February) at 10am local time.
Megan Moroney – UK and European 2024 tour dates:
4 September - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed
5 September - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz
7 September - Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building
9 September - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom
10 September - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
12 September - Cambridge, UK - Junction
13 September - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
15 September - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max
17 September - Copenhagen, DK - Vega
19 September - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik
21 September - Stockholm, SE - Nalen
22 September - Oslo, NO - John Dee
24 September - Hamburg, DE - KENT Club
25 September - Cologne, DE - Club Volta
27 September - Zurich, CH - Mascotte