Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This follows the release of the Georgia-born, Nashville-based artist’s critically acclaimed debut album Lucky last year – ranked by Rolling Stone as the number one country album of 2023 – along with her first international festival appearance at The Long Road and a run of sold-out UK headline shows, with many venues upgraded due to demand.

Lucky featured her breakout, two times Platinum-certified single ‘Tennessee Orange’, which has amassed over 287m Spotify streams to date, and was her first US #1 hit. Additionally, she has been featured in Variety, The Telegraph, Popculture.com and American Songwriter, among others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moroney kicked off 2024 by sharing ‘No Caller ID’, her fastest-streaming track to date with over half a million streams on release day, charting on the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify’s US Top 100 (all-genre).

On Friday she shared an all-acoustic version of ‘No Caller ID’ from the Emo Cowgirl Live Sessions - listen here.

Tickets for the Georgia Girl Tour UK and Europe go on general sale this Friday (23 February) at 10am local time, with an artist presale starting on Wednesday (21 February) at 10am local time.

Megan Moroney – UK and European 2024 tour dates:

4 September - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

One of Country’s biggest breakout stars in recent years, Megan Moroney first burst onto the scene with her RIAA 2X PLATINUM hit single ‘Tennessee Orange’. (Pic supplied by Jeff Robinson PR)

5 September - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

7 September - Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building

9 September - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

10 September - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

12 September - Cambridge, UK - Junction

13 September - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

15 September - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max

17 September - Copenhagen, DK - Vega

19 September - Gothenburg, SE - Pustervik

21 September - Stockholm, SE - Nalen

22 September - Oslo, NO - John Dee

24 September - Hamburg, DE - KENT Club

25 September - Cologne, DE - Club Volta