Members battle it out to be crowned YFCU silage maker of the year

YFCU were delighted to have over 25 entries from members across Northern Ireland which has seen this competition go from strength to strength on previous years.

Members showcased their silage making skills first at regional heat level, where they battled within their own county in order to find out if they had what it takes to get through to all Northern Ireland final.

Ronald Annett, from John Thompson and Sons Limited judged alongside David Dunlop of Hillsborough YFC.

Connor Creith from Moycraig YFC has claimed the top spot in the 2022-2023 YFCU silage

They travelled to five farms across Northern Ireland, carrying out a visual inspection of each finalist’s silage, taking into account its fermentation, digestibility and dry matter content as well as the sealing of the silo and the way in which the effluent was collected.

As well as this, judges conducted interviews with each finalist to determine how they made the silage.

Second place was awarded to Matthew Gault of Dungiven YFC.

While the third place was awarded to Richard Mardshall of Clanabogan YFC.

Judges would like to commend all other finalists Ashley Neill, Collone YFC and Isaac Moore, Newtownards YFC for their efforts.

Ronald Annett, John Thompson and Sons Limited said: “The standards were very high in the finals of the competition and the scores are very close.

“David and I literally had to split hairs in the end to separate some of the finalists. But a clear winner in the end in Connor Creith, well deserved.”

YFCU would like to extend the utmost thanks to our judges Ronald Annett and David Dunlop for taking the time to share their expertise with all the YFCU members who took part in the silage competition.