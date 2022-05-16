Members flock to the show with positive response to new RHS reservation system

That’s according to data captured from the RHASS online reservation system for members that went live earlier this month, which has been described by users as easy to use, simple and efficient.

The 11,500 members who provided an email address were sent a unique code to enable them to secure their tickets – with 7,330 of these having responded already. The most popular days for respondents planning to attend are the Friday and Thursday.

The reason RHASS asked members to flag which days they will be attending was to understand an accurate number of members attending on each day, free up tickets for other visitors and manage resources, as well as supporting the Society’s charitable aims. Between 10 and 16% of member responses show they aren’t planning to attend on the busiest days.

The new RHASS members Pavilion.

Members have until 18th May to reserve their free access to the showground and the new members’ Pavilion.

There has also been in influx of new members in anticipation of the Show, with over 500 signing up in the last month alone.

Commenting on the numbers, Alan Laidlaw RHASS Chief Executive said: “As we know many of our members are unable to attend the four days of the show for a variety of reasons, which has now been demonstrated and recorded through the new software.

“Having this information frees up allocation for paying guests which will generate funds for the charity to enable us to carry out more charitable activities. I would like to thank our members for their support which is greatly appreciated.”