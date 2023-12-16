Members hit the high notes at the YFCU choir festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Twelve YFCU clubs from across Northern Ireland including; Moneymore YFC, Kilrea YFC, Curragh YFC, Finvoy YFC, Holestone YFC, Coleraine YFC, Glarryford YFC, Collone YFC, Moycraig YFC, Trillick and District YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Gleno Valley and Straid YFC, united in musical camaraderie, transforming Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt into a resounding haven of talent.
YFCU president, Stuart Mills, expressed his delight, he said: “The annual choir competition is a celebration of unity and talent within our vibrant community. It's heartening to witness the hard work, dedication and passion of our members, showcased through the power of music.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The event's success was amplified by the audience members who came along to support their local clubs.
“Thank you to Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt, which hosted the competition, providing a fitting backdrop for the melodic showdown.”
The competition's crescendo was shaped by the discerning judgement of the esteemed judge, John Trueman, whose expertise added an extra layer of excitement. Their keen ears and insightful feedback ensured a fair and thrilling competition.
A special note of appreciation goes to Moycraig YFC for curating a delightful tuck shop experience, adding a sweet touch to the event.
Advertisement
Advertisement
YFCU choir festival sponsor, Power NI, played a pivotal role in making this musical extravaganza possible.
Their support reflects a commitment to fostering community spirit and empowering the youth, making them an integral part of this harmonious journey.
A special thanks to Amy Bennington, Power NI’s commercial marketing manager, for attending the event, and presenting the awards.
As the applause fades and the echoes of the YFCU annual choir competition linger, the organisation extends their heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson said: “Your contributions have not only made this event memorable but have also enriched the tapestry of our YFCU community.”
YFCU choir festival 2023 results:
Best solo: Stephanie Millar, Coleraine YFC
Best choral piece: Gleno Valley and Straid YFC with “Drunken Sailor”
Best accompaniment: Roseanna Hunter and Judith Campbell, Moneymore YFC
Best Newcomer: Curragh YFC
First place: Coleraine YFC
Second place: Gleno Valley and Straid YFC
Third place: Moneymore YFC