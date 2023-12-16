Members hit the high notes at the YFCU choir festival

On Wednesday, December 6, the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) orchestrated a symphony of voices at the highly anticipated annual choir festival competition.

Twelve YFCU clubs from across Northern Ireland including; Moneymore YFC, Kilrea YFC, Curragh YFC, Finvoy YFC, Holestone YFC, Coleraine YFC, Glarryford YFC, Collone YFC, Moycraig YFC, Trillick and District YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Gleno Valley and Straid YFC, united in musical camaraderie, transforming Rainey Endowed School in Magherafelt into a resounding haven of talent.

YFCU president, Stuart Mills, expressed his delight, he said: “The annual choir competition is a celebration of unity and talent within our vibrant community. It's heartening to witness the hard work, dedication and passion of our members, showcased through the power of music.

“The event's success was amplified by the audience members who came along to support their local clubs.

Pictured are members of Coleraine YFC who were awarded first place at the YFCU’s annual choir festival as well as winning best solo. Also pictured, YFCU president, Stuart Mills, and Power NI’s commercial marketing manager, Amy Bennington. Picture: YFCU

“Thank you to Rainey Endowed School, Magherafelt, which hosted the competition, providing a fitting backdrop for the melodic showdown.”

The competition's crescendo was shaped by the discerning judgement of the esteemed judge, John Trueman, whose expertise added an extra layer of excitement. Their keen ears and insightful feedback ensured a fair and thrilling competition.

A special note of appreciation goes to Moycraig YFC for curating a delightful tuck shop experience, adding a sweet touch to the event.

YFCU choir festival sponsor, Power NI, played a pivotal role in making this musical extravaganza possible.

Pictured are Roseanna Hunter and Judith Campbell, Moneymore YFC who was awarded the best accompaniment at the YFCU annual choir festival. Also pictured, YFCU president, Stuart Mills, and Power NI’s commercial marketing manager, Amy Bennington. Picture: YFCU

Their support reflects a commitment to fostering community spirit and empowering the youth, making them an integral part of this harmonious journey.

A special thanks to Amy Bennington, Power NI’s commercial marketing manager, for attending the event, and presenting the awards.

As the applause fades and the echoes of the YFCU annual choir competition linger, the organisation extends their heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved.

A spokesperson said: “Your contributions have not only made this event memorable but have also enriched the tapestry of our YFCU community.”

Pictured is Stephanie Millar, Coleraine YFC who was awarded the best solo at the YFCU annual choir festival. Also pictured, YFCU president, Stuart Mills, and Power NI’s commercial marketing manager, Amy Bennington. Picture: YFCU

YFCU choir festival 2023 results:

Best solo: Stephanie Millar, Coleraine YFC

Best choral piece: Gleno Valley and Straid YFC with “Drunken Sailor”

Best accompaniment: Roseanna Hunter and Judith Campbell, Moneymore YFC

Best Newcomer: Curragh YFC

First place: Coleraine YFC

Second place: Gleno Valley and Straid YFC