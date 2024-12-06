Members showcase group debating skills at YFCU final in Omagh Academy
The event was held in Omagh Academy, and 35 teams from YFCU clubs across Northern Ireland took part in the hope of being placed in the top three.
Following the success of the county heats that took place in October and November 2024, members rehearsed in their own time to impress the judges on the night of the final. Members were scored on their platform manner, use of notes, voice production, delivery of speech, ability to present, debating technique, and overall content.
The competition was split into six age categories and junior and senior sections.
Junior teams (aged 12-18) discussed the same topic for both the heats and the final and were told on the night of the competition whether they were debating for or against the argument. The topic was “Students should be allowed to grade their teachers”.
Senior teams (aged 18-30) were given their topic on the night of the presentations and different topics were given to different counties.
They included “Climate change is the biggest threat to our future”, “technology makes us more connected than isolated”, “violent video games contribute to real-world violence” and “citizens of Northern Ireland should be made to pay for their healthcare”.
Richard Beattie, president of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, took the time to thank all the judges for giving up their time and sharing their expertise with members.
Guest speaker for the final was past president of the YFCU, Joe Graham.
Joe commended all of the members for their fantastic efforts and recalled how everyone worked so well in a team, which showed inclusivity and went towards their final score.