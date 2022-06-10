Men sentenced for ATM thefts

Fearghal Nolan and Michael Muckian, were sentenced at Newry Magistrates Court today, Friday 10 June.

The investigation, carried out with colleagues in An Garda Síochána, followed two ATM thefts in Dundalk in April 2020. A cross-border pursuit involving a Gardaí helicopter ensued, and the men were later arrested in Crossmaglen.

The pair pleaded guilty to handling property stolen in the Republic of Ireland and dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

Fearghal Nolan, aged 26, and Michael Muckian, aged 31, were sentenced to 20 months in prison and 20 months on licence.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “The cash machines were taken from two banks in the Main Street area of Dundalk in the early hours of 4 April 2020.

“A stolen digger was used to smash into the banks; the two machines were then removed and taken away on a trailer.

“ATM thefts cause financial harm, and untold fear and disruption - fear in the local community and disruption to local people who rely upon the service. The fact that the two men have appeared before court today is a result of the collaborative, joined-up efforts between our two police services.”