Mental Health Awareness – help is at hand

There is no single cause and no single solution, therefore it’s important to be aware of how you are feeling and to be able to adopt tactics to help build resilience for the pressures you face each day.

Many factors impact on the mental health of those working in farming, this includes isolation, long working hours, and financial pressures. Farmers are well known for the care and attention they give to their animals, crops, and machinery; however, they often fail to take care of themselves and their own needs.

People are all different, some relish alone time but for many, feeling lonely places us at risk of developing mental health problems. Talking about how you are feeling is essential, as is knowing where to access help and support.

During Mental Health Awareness Week its important to raise awareness of the impact of loneliness and other factors on our mental health and the practical steps we can take to address this.

Lantra offers an e-learning course specific to ‘Mental Health in Agriculture’ – this short course is FREE and can be accessed at any time. The course is especially relevant if you’re feeling in low spirits and want some help to understand why; tips are given for self-soothing and overcoming unpleasant symptoms, guidance is also provided in relation to seeking further help.