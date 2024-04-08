MEP Kelleher 'astounded and deeply concerned' about animal transport misinformation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Kelleher was commenting after Irish media reported on a debate in the Dutch Parliament between the Dutch Agriculture Minister, Piet Adema and the leader of the Animal Rights Party.

“Reading the transcript really concerns me for a number of reasons,” he said.

“First, Ireland is in no way a poor enforcer of the 2005 Animal Transport Regulation. During my work on the Committee of Inquiry into Animal Transport, it was noted repeatedly that in many respects Ireland is top of the class in terms of inspections and enforcement.

“Secondly, the Dutch Minister seems to be in favour of an eight hour max journey time for all animals which would include time spent stationary on a ship at sea. This conflicts with the proposal from the European Commission late last year, which gave an explicit exemption from any journey time limit for transport by sea.”“The hostility from the Animal Rights Party leader was expected but I am shocked by the commentary from the Dutch Minister.Mr Kelleher continued: “What we know is that the Commission’s proposals, as a starting point, will increase standards even more. We will see a higher minimum age for transport, requirements for improved feeding and hydration systems and increased veterinary inspections. This is something I can support.

“However, the eight hour max journey time proposal is not acceptable to me, and I will vigorously oppose it if I am re-elected to the European Parliament this June.

“The ability for Ireland to export live animals into the European Single Market is an absolute necessity for our agricultural communities.

