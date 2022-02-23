Met Office updates yellow weather warning for parts of NI and Scotland

A snow and wind warning has been changed to snow and lightning and comes into force at 5pm this evening, lasting until 8pm tomorrow night.

The Met Office advises: “There are frequent heavy snow showers expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.

“Temperatures across Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to drop sharply following a squally band of rain today, with frequent heavy and blustery snow showers arriving from the Atlantic.

Image: Met Office

“Away from immediate west-facing coasts, one to three centimetres and, in places, three to seven centimetres of snow is likely to build up, even at low levels.

“On higher ground, some places could see 10cm to 20cm of snow building up by Thursday morning.

The showers will be accompanied by strong, blustery winds, with gusts of 45-55mph possible, and a chance of 65mph on coasts.

“Blizzard conditions are likely over higher ground.

Image: Met Office

“There is a small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning, which could impact power supplies, including some places outside of the warning area.

“Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon, although remaining as snow above 200-300m.”

What to expect:

- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is also a chance some vehicles and passengers could become stranded.

- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off

- A small chance of injuries and danger to life from lightning strikes