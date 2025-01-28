Michael Dunlop donates signed memorabilia for Mayor’s charities
At his Homecoming event in October 2024, Michael gave the Mayor two signed special edition t-shirts, which will be presented to the charities at the Mayor’s coffee morning in Coleraine Town Hall on Saturday, February 15.
Mr McQuillan said: “I would like to thank Michael for his very generous donation.
“I’m sure the signed t-shirts will be very sought after by his fans and will raise much needed funds for both charities.”
While working with Northern Ireland based mental health charity MindWise to promote the support they offer, Mr McQuillan hopes to help trigger conversations in schools and community groups across the borough.
Speaking last year at the launch of his chosen charities, the Mayor said: “I have chosen to partner with MindWise to help focus on addressing the stigma of mental health for men in rural communities.
“I would like this partnership to help shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health support for everyone and help to encourage early intervention at a young age on these issues.”
The Mayor’s second chosen charity, The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association (NIKPA), was formed in 1993 and is dedicated to supporting Northern Ireland kidney patients, their families and carers.
When speaking about his partnership with NIKPA, Mr McQuillan said: “I have seen first-hand the challenges kidney dialysis and kidney transplanted patients face and the support that The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association offers to patients and their families is of the utmost importance.”
The first of two coffee mornings in aid of these organisations will take place on Saturday, February 1, in Dungiven Library from 10.30am to 1pm.
The Mayor will also be joined by Deputy Mayor Tanya Stirling for the second event being held on Saturday, February 15, in Coleraine Town Hall from 10am to 1pm, during which time the signed t-shirts will be presented to representatives from each charity.
Come along for a cup of coffee, a slice of cake and raise valuable funds for two very important causes.
If you are not able to attend on the day, you can donate to the Mayor’s charities via the link https://causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/mayor/the-mayors-charity
