Mid Tyrone UFU group focus
She progressed from a customer services advisor to office manager in 2021, before becoming a group manager in 2024.
The group officially welcomed her at the AGM held at Strathroy Dairy on 6 February 2024.
A guided tour of the dairy was given to group members, which was a fantastic opportunity to see the processes of a very impressive agri-food business right on our doorstep.
The group’s thanks must go to the Cunningham family for their hospitality on the day.
The new group chairman is William Crawford, supported by vice-chairman Bert Rea.
Along with the committee, they will soon be planning for the winter programme and will endeavour to organise an engaging programme of meetings and social events.
Shannen is an active member of Trillick and District Young Farmers’ Club, and has held multiple roles within her club, county and at central level during her membership.
She has recently finished her time as County Tyrone chairperson after three years, coinciding with her stepping down as a vice-president of the YFCU after a two-year term.
Shannen enjoys a range of YFCU competitions, with her favourites to participate in being demonstration presentation and stock judging.
She gets to practice her stock judging technique daily, having grown up on her family farm and now farming her own herd of pedigree Aberdeen Angus cattle alongside a flock of Blue Texel sheep.