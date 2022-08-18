Mid Ulster Council and unions successfully conclude discussions
Mid Ulster District Council and GMB, NIPSA and Unite unions have successfully concluded discussions around a local pay offer.
By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 9:16 am
The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750.
As a result of the collective discussions with all three unions, GMB and NIPSA will now recommend the offer to their members.
Unite has a mandate to accept the offer and suspend the current industrial action by its members.
Unions and the council have welcomed the outcome of the constructive discussions, jointly acknowledging the importance of ongoing positive engagement.
The council anticipates all impacted services will return to normal by the end of this working week.