Mid Ulster Council and unions successfully conclude discussions

The local offer will see staff move up their existing pay scales by two points over two years, and also includes an improved one-off ‘cost of living’ payment of £750.

As a result of the collective discussions with all three unions, GMB and NIPSA will now recommend the offer to their members.

Unite has a mandate to accept the offer and suspend the current industrial action by its members.

Unions and the council have welcomed the outcome of the constructive discussions, jointly acknowledging the importance of ongoing positive engagement.