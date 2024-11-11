Mid Ulster District Council Chair Eugene McConnell with Mrs Claus and some very special helpers.

SHARE in special moments this Christmas as Mid Ulster District Council’s annual switch ons brighten up the darkest of days.

The end of November is traditionally when towns light up for the Christmas season, and this year Cookstown’s Christmas Lights Switch On starts off the season on Friday, November 22, from 6.30pm to 8pm.

William Street comes alive with on-street entertainment, and on stage entertainment from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band and Ryan McGarrity and Alan McPhearson with all the Christmas favourites, and a fantastic Showstoppers Parade to count down to the Lights Switch On by Santa, who'll arrive in style to switch on the lights at approximately 7.15pm.

You can capture all your festive moments in Magherafelt at the Christmas Lights Switch On happening in Magherafelt town centre on Saturday, November 23, from 2pm to 8pm.

Market Square and Broad Street come alive, featuring a Children's Christmas Village with fun family activities for little ones to enjoy, followed by a Christmas Street Party and Santa Meet and Greet on Broad Street from 6.30pm to 8pm the Christmas Lights Switch-On at 7.40pm and Fireworks Display at 7.45pm.

There will be no Christmas food market this year, with everyone encouraged to support local cafes, coffee shops and restaurants during the event.

Market Square, Dungannon, is the focal point for the Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch On, also taking place on Saturday, November 23, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm.

Family focused festive fun will take place in Market Square from 2.30pm and free drop in arts and crafts in Ranfurly House will be available.

A Christmas Pageant will make its way through the streets of Dungannon commencing at 5pm. Southern Health & Social Care Trust will organise a Santa Dash to commence at 5.50pm.

As the excitement builds, Santa will make his way to Market Square in a de-icer provided by Mallaghans to turn on the lights at approximately 6.20pm. After the switch on, Dungannon Traders Association will hold the Jingle Ball run on Castlehill, so stay for the fun!

The next weekend sees the final two events with Maghera Walled Garden and town centre the place to be for the Maghera Christmas Lights Switch On, happening on Saturday, November 30, from 3pm to 6pm.

From 3pm to 5pm, you can meet Santa in the Walled Garden Potting Shed. Ticketed booking are now open. Each ticket is for one group/family to meet Santa (maximum of six people per group/ticket). Get crafty for Christmas in the Lurach Centre with lots of arts and crafts activities to amuse the little ones.

As you make your way to and from the Walled Garden you can enjoy a warming drink on the lane as Christmas caterers serve up tea, coffee, hot chocolate and sweet treats.

This year, Santa will leave from Fairhill carpark at 5.30pm to make his way to Hall Street for the Switch-On event taking place at the St Lurach's Road junction. Lights will illuminate at 5.45pm.

The final switch on will take place in the Cornmill Heritage Centre Car Park Coalisland on Sunday, December 1, from 5pm to 7pm.

From 5pm to 6.30pm, there'll be free face painting, the opportunity to take a selfie with festive characters, or to meet Santa in his Grotto.

Craic Theatre will knock your Christmas socks off on stage from 5pm to 7pm with live music from the resident DJ and live band. The Christmas Lights Switch-On will take place at approximately 6.50pm.

There’s lots of other Christmas activities, including the Festive Shop Window Trails, taking place in Dungannon, Cookstown, Maghera, Magherafelt, and Coalisland, starting November 15 and running through to January 6.

Santa’s Grottos are also being held at The Bridewell Magherafelt and Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House.

To find out more about what’s on this November and December, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/christmas