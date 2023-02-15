Milkers and youngstock catalogued for Dungannon dairy sale
Taaffe Auctions has confirmed that the monthly Dungannon dairy sale has attracted an entry of 72 fresh calved heifers and cows, and 22 heifer calves.
Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 23rd February, the pre-sale judging is generously sponsored by Danske Bank, with entries coming under scrutiny from the Northern Ireland HYB’s joint co-ordinator Jessica Hall from Antrim. The sale will commence at 11.30am.
Entries for the milking portion of the catalogue have been received from leading herds, Annalong (16), Ardgonnell, Ards (15), Aughnahoory, Bannwater, Burnhill (20), Happy, Inch (6), JK Genetics and Simlahill.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The cows and heifers on offer are daughters of leading AI sires such as Denovo, Invictus, De-Su Appeal, De-Su Entity, Lambeau, Adorable, Damian, Mayday, Crimson, Rubicon, Alcove, Batman and Peak Tropic.
Rounding off the sale is an entry of 22 August to December born heifer calves, consigned by the Ballywell (4), Burnhill (12) and Friary (6) herds. They are bred from AI sires Plinko, Rager Red, Boxcar, Flowrider, Luster-P, Butch and Sedona.
View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or follow the Taaffe Auctions and Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook pages for more information.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Online bidding is available via the LSL Auctions App or log on to www.livestock-live.com.
Contact Taaffe Auctions for further details, or to request online bidding approval prior to the sale, telephone: 00353 41 9881288.