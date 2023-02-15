Milkers and youngstock catalogued for Dungannon dairy sale

Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 23rd February, the pre-sale judging is generously sponsored by Danske Bank, with entries coming under scrutiny from the Northern Ireland HYB’s joint co-ordinator Jessica Hall from Antrim. The sale will commence at 11.30am.

Entries for the milking portion of the catalogue have been received from leading herds, Annalong (16), Ardgonnell, Ards (15), Aughnahoory, Bannwater, Burnhill (20), Happy, Inch (6), JK Genetics and Simlahill.

The cows and heifers on offer are daughters of leading AI sires such as Denovo, Invictus, De-Su Appeal, De-Su Entity, Lambeau, Adorable, Damian, Mayday, Crimson, Rubicon, Alcove, Batman and Peak Tropic.

Discussnig plans for the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 23rd February are Holstein NI Committee members David McNaugher and Wallace Gregg, with sponsor Rodney Brown, Danske Bank. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Rounding off the sale is an entry of 22 August to December born heifer calves, consigned by the Ballywell (4), Burnhill (12) and Friary (6) herds. They are bred from AI sires Plinko, Rager Red, Boxcar, Flowrider, Luster-P, Butch and Sedona.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or follow the Taaffe Auctions and Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook pages for more information.

Online bidding is available via the LSL Auctions App or log on to www.livestock-live.com.