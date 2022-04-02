Millennium Forum to host YFCU arts festival gala 2022

Thursday night performances compered by the wonderful Bob Esler in Magherafelt saw Collone YFC, Mountnorris YFC and Randalstown YFC showcase their creativity on stage.

Collone YFC opened the evening and kept the audience laughing with their very apt and witty performance of The Farmer Wants a Wife, followed by Mountnorris YFC with a Northern Irish, Young Farmers’ twist on the old classic, Grease. The closing show of the first evening came from Randalstown YFC, a thought provoking yet comical performance of A Rubbish Situation.

On Friday evening, compère Joe Graham had the crowd singing and laughing from the beginning ready for the evening ahead. Glarryford YFC brought the curtain up with their performance of Fish and Ships which had the crowd tapping their toes and engaged from the outset. Kilrea YFC and Garvagh YFC joined forces to compose their performance of Rural Romancing, an old school love story, Young Farmers’ style with plenty of laughs and hit songs. The final act to take the stage for the Arts Festival was competition veterans Kilraughts YFC performing The Magic in Me delivering a comical and bewitching performance to conclude the evening.

Expert judges John Trueman and Ita McVeigh assessed performances on both nights, scoring clubs on a variety of elements and their production as a whole. Commenting on the performances John Truman described the evenings as “uplifting and joyful, with wonderful choreography and fantastic comedy”.

He further recognised the dedication and work from the club producers, as well as sound and lighting crews.

He said: “Great productions, so well put together and professional.”

Congratulations to all clubs that competed. Each are to be applauded for their dedication and resilience in bringing their show to the stage, entertaining and engaging audiences, despite the continued interruptions from Covid.

The YFCU is delighted to announce the finalists going through to perform in YFCU arts gala, at Millennium Forum, Londonderry on Saturday, April 16, 2022 are: Mountnorris YFC, Kilrea YFC and Garvagh YFC, Kilraughts YFC, Glarryford YFC and Randalstown YFC.

The arts gala is set to be a great evening of laughs, entertainment and contest.

YFCU would like to welcome all to join the fun on April 16 at the Millennium Forum. To book tickets please contact the Millennium Forum Box Office on 028 7126 4455 or book online https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/.

YFCU would like to give a note of thanks to the staff of Magherafelt and Ballymoney High School, the adjudicators and to long-standing sponsor, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust for the continued sponsorship of the YFCU arts festival and gala. Special thank you to Chestnutt Animal Feeds Limited for kindly sponsoring the VIP reception at the upcoming YFCU arts gala 2022.

