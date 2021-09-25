Minister addresses NI Protocol with Eustice

DAERA Minsiter Edwin Poots MLA and Defra Secretary of State George Eustice view some of the excellent produce available from Northern Ireland on display at the Balmoral Show. Pictured (from left-right) are; James Wright of award winning cheese company Ballylisk Dairies Ltd, Co Armagh, DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA and Defra Secretary of State George Eustice

During a visit to Northern Ireland, the Right Hon George Eustice MP and Lord Frost were shown around the region’s largest agri-food event by DAERA Minister Edwin Poots, viewing NI prized cattle, high quality food produce and government exhibitions.

Speaking after the visit, Minister Poots said: “Today, I have proudly shown George Eustice and Lord Frost the very best of Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector, outlined its contribution to our economy, our employment levels and our health and well-being. Mr Eustice is now under no illusion as to the importance of this sector to NI and the passion and dedication of all those who work within it.

“I took the opportunity during our tour, to once again stress the difficulties the NI Protocol is having on this prized industry and just how unworkable on the ground it really is.

DAERA Minsiter Edwin Poots MLA and Defra Secretary of State George Eustice pictured at he cattle ring during their visit to the Balmoral Show. Minister Poots stressed the importance of the agri-food sector in NI and the impact the Northern Ireland Protocol is having on it

“The friction-free movement of goods and animals between GB and NI is one of the corner stones of our economy and the current requirements of the NI Protocol place an unnecessary burden on the agri-food sector. This must change if our agri-food industry is to be able to trade on a level playing field.

“I am urging Mr Eustice, Lord Frost and the European Union to find pragmatic, long-term and permanent solutions to the NI Protocol, which is unworkable in its current form.

“Retailers, businesses, the food sector and the general public have all raised concerns about it from the beginning and their concerns must be addressed.

“Furthermore, I highlighted the risk of not delivering an urgent solution to our labour issues.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has met with Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice and Minister of State, Lord Frost at the Balmoral Show to stress the importance of the agri-food sector and the impact the Northern Ireland Protocol is having on it. Pictured (from left-right) are; DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice and Minister of State, Lord Frost

“I have written to the PM and Home Secretary to raise this issue. Farmers, especially in the pork sector, need urgent clarity.

“There is a need for government to give food and energy supply security a greater priority, especially given the global turmoil in energy markets and access to goods.