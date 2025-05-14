Minister Andrew Muir sets out steps to transform NI food system with two year action plan
Making the announcement at the Food NI breakfast at the RUAS Balmoral Show this morning, Minister Muir said: “The Food Action Plan is a collective Executive commitment to a fresh approach to food offering a new way forward focused on practical actions that maximise the opportunities our food system offers to benefit health as well as the economy and environment of Northern Ireland.”
Minister Muir published the Executive’s Food Strategy Framework last November.
The Food Action Plan sets out the first steps to implement the NI Food Strategy Framework and contains 39 actions to be delivered over the next two years.
The Action Plan has been developed in partnership with Department for Communities, Department for the Economy, Department of Education, Department of Finance, Department of Health, Department of Justice, the Food Standards Agency (FSA NI) and Invest NI. The actions will be delivered by a range of NI Executive Departments and FSA NI.
Minister Muir continued: “I am delighted to formally launch the first Food Action Plan which outlines the steps we will take over the next two years, underpinned by eight important decision-making principles such as the right to food, sustainability, collaboration & leadership,” the Minister added.
“I am excited about the ambition of the Food Strategy Framework and Action Plan and the opportunities to make a real impact. This is an innovative food systems approach built upon the quality food we produce, underpinned by environmental sustainability and linked to wider government strategies and the Programme for Government.”
The Food Action Plan will deliver three missions:
Mission One – To use Food to Improve Lifelong Health and Wellbeing.
Mission Two – To Support Environmentally Sustainable, Safe and Ethical Agri-food Supply Chains.
Mission Three – To Further Develop Sustainable Economic Prosperity Within the Agri-food Sector.