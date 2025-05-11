Minister announces Rural Business Development Grant awards of £2.6 million

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced that the 2024/2025 Rural Business Development Grant Scheme awarded grant aid of £2.6 million to 763 rural micro businesses.

Capital grants up to a maximum value of £4,999, to support 50% of costs were available to rural businesses from the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme to purchase capital equipment to enable rural businesses to remain sustainable and in many cases grow, innovate, and create rural jobs and strengthen the rural economy.

Minister Muir visited Strangford Lough Activity Centre, Killinchy, and Alpine Signs, Comber to observe firsthand the positive impacts the capital items purchased through the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme have had on these rural businesses.

Minister Muir said: “I am delighted to announce that 763 rural businesses across Northern Ireland have received grants totalling £2.6m to support their sustainability and growth. These small capital grants encourage rural businesses to invest in expanding their operations, provide additional services, innovate, enter new markets, stay competitive and in many cases create employment opportunities.

Minister Muir is pictured with Andrew McAlpine, McAlpin Signs and Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Kurtis Dickson.

“The Rural Business Development Grant Scheme which is funded under the Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Framework aligns very well with my Department's goal of cultivating strong, sustainable, and diverse rural communities.”

The scheme is delivered by local Councils Economic Development Units in partnership with DAERA.

Speaking at Strangford Lough Activity Centre, Killinchy, Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “We would like to extend our thanks to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for the financial support that enabled the delivery of the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme in Ards and North Down.

“The scheme has successfully supported businesses within our rural areas to continue to innovate, expand, and thrive. This was a valuable opportunity to deliver essential support to our local businesses, demonstrating both the Department and the Council's commitment to fostering vibrant rural communities.”

Minister Muir is pictured with Rory Martin, Strangford Lough Activity Centre, Mayor of Ards and North Down Brough Council, Councillor Alistair Cathcart and Christine Martin, Strangford Lough Activity Centre.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration and Growth Chair at Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said at the visit to Alpine Signs, Comber: “Our team is proud to deliver this grant scheme across our area and the rural areas of Belfast on behalf of DAERA. It is important for all levels of government to support the growth of rural businesses. Through the recent funding round Alpine Signs was able to purchase new equipment that improves productivity and maximises efficiency.

“In addition to these benefits the new equipment improves the quality of each print job and has meant an apprentice can be employed. As a council we are supportive of apprenticeships and believe at Alpine Signs this new individual will learn a skilled trade from experienced members of the team.”