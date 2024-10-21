Minister applauds the history, heritage and hard work that gained UNESCO status

Minister Gordon Lyons speaking to delegates at the inscription ceremony in the United States.

COMMUNITIES Minister Lyons attended a celebration event in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to mark four Moravian Church settlements being designated as a UNESCO transnational Cultural World Heritage Site – including Gracehill in County Antrim.

The joint event included representatives from the United States, Germany and Denmark to mark the inscription by UNESCO of four settlements. Bethlehem is the administrative hub of the church, and one of the sites included in the recognition.

As well as a church service, the celebration included a tour of the historic buildings and meetings between delegates of the various nations, UNESCO and Moravian representatives.

Mr Lyons said: “For Gracehill to be part of the UNESCO award is momentous in itself. But today I consider it a privilege to represent the Northern Ireland Executive at what is the culmination of so many events.

“As is often the case with history, it’s only when we pause and look back that we realise how far we have come. Today we are reflecting on centuries of that history, and a shared past which links Gracehill in Northern Ireland to Herrnhut in Germany, Christiansfeld in Denmark and Bethlehem in the USA. We’re also acknowledging the perseverance of the Moravian Church and the communities who have carried this tradition through the years.

“We recognise the considerable efforts of those individuals and organisations who worked in more recent times to secure UNESCO Cultural World Heritage Status. This includes governments at all levels, but it has been spearheaded by the people whose passion and persistence are the reason we are here today.

“When you look at this collectively, you realise what a truly significant event this is. I applaud all those involved both in Northern Ireland and across the globe.”

Thanking everyone for their support and good wishes, David Johnston from Gracehill Trust said: “After over 20 years of working with international partners, including from Bethlehem, USA, it is a huge pleasure to join with colleagues from Northern Ireland who supported us in the successful bid for World Heritage Status for the formal international celebration here in the United States. This is a great day for Northern Ireland on the international stage and we look forward to continuing our work together to help realise the potential that this offers for everyone across the Province.”

Rt Rev Sarah Groves, minister of Gracehill Moravian Church, said: “We are honoured to be part of the transnational World Heritage inscription of Moravian Church Settlements. This inscription recognises not just the architecture but also the intangible values of the Church in terms of faith, community, culture, education and international co-operation that still is very evident today in the life of Gracehill.”

Gracehill was Northern Ireland’s first Conservation Area in 1974 and the landmark World Heritage status means Gracehill now joins iconic sites such as the Giants Causeway, Taj Mahal and the Sydney Opera House.