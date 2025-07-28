Minister backs scheme to revitalise town centres

Minister Gordon Lyons Mid and East Antrim Mayor Jackson Minford.

COMMUNITIES Minister Gordon Lyons has given his support for Revitalise Phase 3, the successful town centre regeneration programme aimed at supporting local businesses and enhancing the vibrancy of our high streets.

The scheme, led by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will target 20 shopfronts in each of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, offering financial support to improve the appearance of commercial premises and contributing to a more attractive streetscape.

Following the success of Phases 1 and 2, which saw over £750,000 invested in shopfront improvements and marketing support across the borough, Phase 3 will deliver a further £670,000 investment with £603,000 being provided by the Department for Communities (DfC).

In addition to shopfront enhancements, Revitalise Phase 3 will provide outdoor street furniture to create more welcoming and accessible outdoor spaces, and a programme of animation activities to drive footfall and community engagement.

Mr Lyons said: “I am pleased to see continued investment in our town centres through Revitalise Phase 3. This scheme has already demonstrated its value in supporting local businesses and improving the look and feel of our high streets. The new phase will build on that momentum, helping to create vibrant, welcoming spaces for residents and visitors alike.”

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Jackson Minford said: “Investing in our local businesses is investing in our community, encouraging a sense of pride and enhancing their appeal. Attractive shopfronts not only reflect the town’s unique character but improves its attractiveness and supports the local economy.

“This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to local business owners wishing to improve their shopfronts. I encourage all eligible business owners to take advantage of this opportunity and apply for the scheme.”

The Revitalise programme has already supported over 115 businesses and delivered impactful marketing campaigns to promote local shopping and festive events.

Details regarding how to apply for this scheme will be announced in due course.