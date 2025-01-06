Minister launches Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week

Economy Minister Conor Murphy with Clodagh Palmer, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Banbridge company Alternative Heat, Niall McCartan, year 2 higher level apprentice at Southern Regional College, Denise Cornett, Training and Apprenticeship Manager, Southern Regional College, and Lee Campbell, Principal and Chief Executive, Southern Regional College.

ECONOMY Minister Conor Murphy has launched Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2025.

Led by the Department for the Economy, the week-long programme of apprenticeship events runs from February 3-7. NI Apprenticeship Week seeks to raise the profile of apprenticeships and promote participation in apprenticeship provision across all levels and vocations.

This year the theme of NI Apprenticeship Week is ‘Getting it Right for You’, to highlight that apprenticeship opportunities are varied, flexible and meet the needs of many different people as well as many sectors of our economy.

Officially launching Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2025 during a visit to Southern Regional College's Banbridge Campus, the Minister said: “With almost 13,000 people on apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships here, more people than ever are choosing to pursue a career that combines learning on the job with a recognised vocational qualification.

“Now in its sixth year, Apprenticeship Week provides a great opportunity for everyone involved in apprenticeships to come together, during a week-long programme of events and activity right across the North to showcase the wide range of apprenticeship opportunities available to people of all ages.”

NI Apprenticeship Week brings together local councils, employers, universities, further education colleges, private training providers and many more partners committed to the development and delivery of apprenticeships.

Events include information sessions and showcases for apprenticeships in various sectors, including hospitality and construction, and higher level apprenticeships, among many other events across Northern Ireland.

Full details of in-person and virtual events happening across Northern Ireland during Apprenticeship Week are available on nidirect: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/apprenticeship-week-events

NI Apprenticeship Week is open to everyone. To get involved with organising future events, please contact the department by email at [email protected]

Following on from NI Apprenticeship Week will be the NI Apprenticeship Awards 2025, taking place on Wednesday, March 26. Details of the finalists in each award category will be announced on the department’s social media channels on Wednesday, January 8.

More details of the NI Apprenticeship Awards 2025 are available at https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/northern-ireland-apprenticeship-awards