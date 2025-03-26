Minister Muir announces opening of the Suckler Cow Scheme from 1 April 2025

The new Suckler Cow Scheme will commence on 1 April 2025 with the online scheme opt-in also being available from that date, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has announced.

The scheme forms part of the Beef Sustainability Package within the Sustainable Agriculture Programme.

This package will deliver 25 per cent of the greenhouse gas reductions from agriculture by 2027, if the uptake levels and targets within the scheme are met.

It also aims to encourage farm businesses to improve breeding management practices to increase the percentage of eligible calving events that achieve a reduced age at first calving and a reduced calving interval over a four-year phased implementation period.

The phased implementation period of the scheme includes a maximum age at first calving for suckler heifers of 34 months, reducing to 29 months in year four. The maximum calving interval in year one will be 415 days, reducing to 385 days in year four.

Minister Muir commented: “I am delighted to announce the commencement of the Suckler Cow Scheme and the opening of the online opt-in.

“This scheme plays an important role in supporting our farm businesses on a journey of change ensuring both environmental and economic sustainability and is vital as we continue our journey to net zero.

“I would encourage farm businesses to avail of this opportunity and engage with the department on how best to adapt their on-farm practices to meet the targets set for the scheme."

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) will provide focused knowledge transfer programmes to assist farm businesses to achieve the husbandry standards necessary to meet the Scheme conditions and targets.

To be eligible farm businesses must have claimed and be eligible for the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment in 2025 and the Farm Sustainability Payment from 2026 onwards.

A payment rate of £100 will be made for each eligible calving event and a Northern Ireland quantitative limit of 222,000 calving events will apply in each scheme year.

Eligible farm businesses must opt in to the Suckler Cow Scheme to receive payment and can do so from 1 April 2025 via the DAERA website at: https://www2.dardni.gov.uk/beefsustainability

Farm businesses can opt in at any time. However, a business must have opted in between 1 April 2025 and 31 March 2026 to receive payment for scheme year one.

If farm businesses opt in and do not have any eligible calving events in that scheme year, no penalties will apply.

A farm business only needs to opt in once for the scheme from 2025. If a farm business has opted in, it will receive a payment for eligible calving events each year thereafter, provided all eligibility criteria have been met in that scheme year.

Full details of the scheme, including farm business, animal and calving event eligibility criteria are available to view on the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/beef-sustainability-package

A video providing step by step instructions on opt-in is available at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/how-do-i-opt-sc-scheme

If farmers require further help or guidance with an application, they should call DAERA’s Advisory Service helpline on 0300 200 7848 or email [email protected].

Notifications regarding opt-in and payments will issue by DAERA messaging only.

To receive notifications by e-mail and view payment details online, farm businesses, must register with either Northern Ireland Identity Assurance (NIDA) or Government Gateway for a DAERA online account.

Registration for a DAERA online account can be completed at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services or call 0300 200 7848 for support to get registered.