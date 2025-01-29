Minister Muir provides update on DAERA’s programme of farm support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir updated MLAs today (Wednesday) on his plans for DAERA’s Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) of farm support.

The new Sustainable Agriculture Programme, formerly known as the Farm Support and Development Programme, has been re-named to clearly reflect its importance in supporting change within agriculture and ensuring a sustainable future for both farm businesses and the environment.

In a written ministerial statement, the Minister provided details of the schemes included and outlined a supporting programme of communications to ensure farm businesses and those who provide support services, are fully informed of the timelines of schemes going live and the steps they need to take in preparation.

Speaking of the update, Minister Muir said: “The Sustainable Agriculture Programme has been co-designed with key agriculture and environmental stakeholders, which I believe has brought robustness to scheme development. It will provide options for all farm businesses in Northern Ireland to secure and improve their viability and environmental sustainability.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

“I have agreed the timeline for the roll out of the next phase of schemes over the next two years. This will be available on the Department’s website in the coming days and I would encourage farmers to take a look at when schemes will commence.”

The schemes due to be rolled out this year are:

- Farm Sustainability Transition Payment

- Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme Year 2

- Suckler Cow Scheme Year 1

- Farming with Nature Transition Scheme

- Sustainable Farming Investment Scheme

- Farming for the Generations

- Horticulture Scheme

- Farming for Sustainability – Knowledge Transfer

- Supporting Agri-Professionals Programme

- Farming for Carbon Programme

- Soil Nutrient Health Scheme Zone 4

The minister went out to outline the steps being taken to ensure every farm business is aware of the programme: “Having taken onboard feedback from stakeholders and to ensure that communications extend to the entirety of our target audience, I have also agreed that the first edition of a Sustainable Agriculture Programme Newsletter will issue in hard copy to farm businesses in Northern Ireland.

“This will serve as a helpful information resource for farm businesses and will be issued in the coming months.

“I am also pleased to announce that a series of Awareness Events will take place across Northern Ireland in February and March this year. These events aim to raise awareness and encourage farmers/growers to take all necessary actions regarding the schemes that have already launched or are scheduled to commence.”

The Minister concluded: “The Sustainable Agriculture Programme is fundamental to helping DAERA support our farm businesses and will enable us to collectively achieve our environmental and climate change goals, providing the right support and policies to help us move forward on a journey of change ensuring both economic and environmental sustainability.”

The written statement can be found at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/update-daeras-new-programme-farm-support-29-january-2025