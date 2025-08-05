Minister Muir responds to open letter from NI agri food industry

Minister Andrew Muir has responded to the open letter from the NI agri-food industry on Proposed Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) 2026 - 2029.

His letter dated 4 August reads as follows:

I acknowledge and welcome the commitment from the agri-food sector to engage in the ongoing review process for the Nutrients Action Programme.

The Nutrients Action Programme was introduced 18 years ago to fulfil our legal requirement to reduce water pollution from agricultural sources. I wish to again recognise the hard work farmers and others have undertaken to date to address water quality

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA. (Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye)

Your statement reiterating that the agri-food sector is fully committed to improving water quality and the sustainability of the environment within which it operates is greatly appreciated.

The legally required NAP review is an important opportunity to shape the actions we can take together over the next four years.

The current consultation on Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029 closed on 24 July 2025 and I welcome all the responses received, which will be collated and considered in the coming weeks.

My department is currently finalising the next steps and the processes for the development of the Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029, and stakeholders will receive information about this in the coming weeks.

In particular, given the level of interest from a range of stakeholders in the Nutrients Action Programme, and some of the issues raised to date, I have decided to provide an additional level of engagement within this process and further consultation.

In the short term, once the consultation responses have been analysed they will be considered by a stakeholder task and finish group with an external facilitator. The group will include representatives from farming, agri-food, environmental groups and the department. It will also be able to consider and bring forward alternative solutions for consideration by working collaboratively. The group will take into account the proposals consulted upon, the consultation responses to date, and any other potential solutions raised within the group.

The group will be asked to propose measures and actions that will meet legislative requirements, are evidence based and workable at farm level within realistic timeframes. During this process, consideration will be given to the economic impact of the proposals including the revised proposals and a draft Economic Impact Assessment will be prepared.

The task and finish group will provide an additional level of engagement in the policy development process. When its work is completed, the department will then undertake a further, statutory compliant, eight-week consultation. This will give wider stakeholders and the public an opportunity to provide views on any updated proposals. I will take these into account in making my final decision on the updated Nutrients Action Programme, which will be referred to the Executive Committee for consideration.

I fully acknowledge that some of the proposed measures in the NAP consultation will of course require investment and officials within my department will consider how we can help meet that funding need in the time ahead.

I am firmly committed to a Just Transition not just in relation to climate change but also about other environmental issues. Therefore I am due to meet the Finance Minister to discuss the support we can provide, building upon the £12m plus already secured as part of the Just Transition Fund for Agriculture.

In relation to sewage pollution, I wish to repeat my clear view that agriculture is not the only contributor to what has been happening at Lough Neagh and many other water bodies across Northern Ireland. I have been consistently on the record that the separate regulatory regime with NI Water on wastewater known as SORPI needs to change and I will be bringing proposals to my Executive colleagues on the matter over the time ahead. Everyone must play their part in improving water quality.

The Nutrients Action Programme is concerned with managing excess nutrients that are contributing to water pollution and damage to natural habitats. Finding workable solutions is in all our interests, and I believe the level of engagement we have had recently will help ensure a positive outcome for all.

Yours sincerely,

ANDREW MUIR MLA

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs