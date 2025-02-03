Minister Muir visits storm hit forest

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has visited Drum Manor Forest Park, which suffered significant damage following Storms Darragh, Éowyn and Herminia, to see the clean up efforts.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drum Manor Forest Park is one of many forests and country parks that were severely impacted by the storm and has resulted in greatly reduced access due to public safety issues.

Minister Muir met with Forest Service staff and contractors, who have worked diligently to assess the extent of damage and are carrying out priority clearance works, in particular, those affecting residential properties and neighbouring businesses. This includes restoring access to public facilities such as toilets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his visit, Minister Muir said: “It’s truly shocking to see the damage inflicted to our local forests and country parks by the recent storms. Many of our oldest and most precious trees, some over 100 years old have been lost. Some of the worst hit forests are Drum Manor, Gosford, Tardree, Tollymore, Castlewellan, Riversdale, Lough Navar, Favour Royal, Fardross, Mullaghafad and Kesh.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir is pictured with John Joe O'Boyle - Forest Service NI Chief Executive surveying the damage and clean up operations following recent storms at Drum Manor Forest Park, Cookstown. (Pic: DAERA)

“Many forests have greatly reduced public access for public safety reasons and several facilities remain unavailable. Further assessment and works to reinstate access has commenced across the forest estate and is expected to be ongoing for a number of weeks in many forests. The public should check on NIDirect or local council websites, to see when the forests and country parks are accessible to visit again and respect all public safety signage.

“While our country parks are now mostly open to the public, works to fully restore public access to all areas are ongoing. Electricity supply issues remain and the Forest Service staff and contractors are working closely with NIE to restore power in many rural locations.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the many Forest Service and Country Park staff, and the specialist contractors, who have been working tirelessly to make our estate safe again. They have also assisted with the clean-up efforts of roads, residential properties and neighbouring businesses and in the reconnection of the electricity supply.”