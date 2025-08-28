Minister Muir witnesses zero-emission innovation during Wrightbus visit
During the visit, the minister toured the production facilities where Wrightbus manufactures its world-leading hydrogen and battery-electric buses, including the world’s first hydrogen-powered double-decker bus. The company employs around 2,300 staff, with thousands more supported throughout the supply chain. It plays a key role in supporting the UK and Northern Ireland’s net-zero ambitions through innovation in sustainable transport.
The visit coincides with a period of public consultation on the draft Climate Action Plan (Northern Ireland) 2023–2027, which outlines actions to reduce emissions and create green jobs, including in relation to sustainable transport use.
Minister Muir said: “Wrightbus exemplifies how Northern Ireland can lead the way in green innovation. Their commitment to zero-emission technology not only helps tackle climate change but also supports highly skilled jobs and economic growth in Ballymena and beyond. My Department remains committed to collaborating with industry partners like Wrightbus to achieve a cleaner, greener future for everyone.”
Wrightbus CEO, Jean-Marc Gales, commented: “It was a pleasure to host Minister Muir and to show him how we have invested in developing new technologies and products over the last few years to drive growth, decarbonisation and green jobs creation. In addition to the 2,300 people we employ, we will also support 7,200 jobs throughout the supply chain by 2027, putting us at the forefront of Northern Ireland’s green jobs revolution. We welcome DAERA’s commitment to collaboration as we continue to innovate.”
The visit also provided an opportunity to discuss hydrogen infrastructure, skills development, and the role of public procurement in accelerating the transition to zero-emission transport.