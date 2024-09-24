Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Economy Minister, Conor Murphy, has announced an additional £2.5m funding package for the NI Sustainable Energy Programme (NISEP).

NISEP is a series of energy efficiency schemes with 80% of funding targeted at low-income households delivered by the Energy Saving Trust on behalf of the Utility Regulator. This additional £2.5m funding will result in a range of energy efficiency measures being installed in approximately 1,000 low-income households.

Speaking at the announcement, Minister Murphy said: “Last year, my department provided £1m additional funding to NISEP, which helped almost 500 homes become more energy efficient. Today, I am pleased to announce that I am doubling that level of funding to £2.5m. This will allow 1,000 more vulnerable households across the north to install energy efficiency measures such as loft and cavity wall insulation. This will not only improve the warmth and comfort of their homes but also lower their energy bills and reduce their carbon emissions.

“I have been clear that decarbonisation is the cornerstone of my Economic Vision but that a transition to a greener and more sustainable economy must be a fair and just transition for all. At this time of severe budget pressures, this additional £2.5m funding indicates my ongoing determination to help those most vulnerable in our society.”

John French, Chief Executive, Utility Regulator, Economy Minister Conor Murphy and Kevin McGarry, Programme Manager, Energy Savings Trust NI. (Pic: Freelance)

Turning to how the funding will also help inform and support the delivery of the NI Energy Strategy, the Minister concluded: “Today’s funding announcement is a key deliverable from the 2024 Energy Strategy Action Plan. It will also provide critical commercial and consumer insight for officials on the development and delivery of a domestic energy efficiency programme as outlined in the Energy Strategy – Path to Net Zero Energy.”

Further information on NISEP, eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found at: energysavingtrust.org.uk/programme/nisep