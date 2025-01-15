Minister Noonan appeals to the public for information following death of a white-tailed eagle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Irish Minister Housing, Local Government and Heritage Malcolm Noonan TD has appealed for information following death of a white-tailed eagle at Lough Owel in Co Westmeath.

He said: “Like all who cherish our wildlife, I was devastated to hear of the recent shooting dead of a White-tailed Eagle beside Lough Owel, near Mullingar in Co Westmeath.

“White Tailed Eagles are magnificent creatures; their presence are such good indicators of the health of our ecosystems and countryside and now part of our wider efforts to restore nature. It is an absolute deplorable act to kill such a rare and endangered species.”

Mr Noonan continued: “This young female eagle was part of the very successful NPWS White Tailed Eagle Reintroduction Programme in partnership with Norway. I was honoured to be present at the release of these stunning creatures to the wild in my role as Minister of State for Nature and Heritage.

“After being released into the Shannon Estuary in 2022 she had peacefully settled into the Irish landscape travelling from north Kerry, spending time in Western Seaboard before travelling to Armagh, Fermanagh, Cavan and other counties, including visiting Lough Ree in the north midlands. Lately she had returned to Westmeath where she moved between local lakes- Lough Owel, Lough Derravaragh and Lough Ennell.

“Satellite tags fitted by NPWS indicate that she died on 6th December the day before Storm Darragh, in the Ballynafid/ Portnashangan area at Lough Owel.”

He added: “White Tailed Eagles are treasured by local communities and visitors to Ireland alike and any loss resonates throughout.

“I appeal to the public to come forward with any information that they may have in relation to this incident.

“I am assured that NPWS are undertaking a thorough investigation led by the Wildlife Crime Directorate with the support of An Garda Siochána and will, where possible, bring the perpetrators of this unacceptable crime to justice.”

He concluded: “Members of the public can contact the NPWS by emailing [email protected]. All reports will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”