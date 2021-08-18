Minister opens fifth application to EFS with visit to local farm

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots visits Cecil Nelson's farm outside Downpatrick to see how Environmental Farming Scheme funding helps with biodiversity. Pictured L-R Minister Poots and farmer Cecil Nelson

Mr Cecil Nelson has participated in agri-environment schemes for a number of years, working closely with his local RSPB conservation officer Mark McCormick.

By managing hedgerows, leaving stubble fields over the winter and growing a winter feeding crops for birds, he has achieved a 100% increase in the endangered yellowhammer bird population on his farm over the last 10 years.

This mixed arable farm has also been participating in the RSPB led EFS Farmland Birds Group project and now also has a breeding pair of long-eared owls through participation in EFS.

Minister Poots said: “The Nelson’s farm demonstrates just what can be achieved by doing the right things in the right places to help biodiversity.

“As Minister for both Agriculture and Environment I am delighted to have been able to support the work being carried out here through our agri-environment schemes with outstanding results and I commend the Nelsons for their efforts.

“I’m delighted to announce that the fifth application for the Environmental Farming Scheme opens today (Monday) and farmers can choose from a range of options to create environmental benefit on their own farms. There are a range of arable options to choose from which are designed to enhance the biodiversity value of your farm with minimal impact on your cropping rotations or management. If we all do a little to support nature on our farms it will make a big difference.”