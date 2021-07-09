Minister Poots boosts training opportunities for rural residents

The Project, which has been developed in conjunction with the Southern Regional College (SRC), operates on the basis on two Strands.

Strand one offers mentoring support and Strand two provides accredited training for economically inactive and low paid workers living within rural areas.

DAERA has provided funding of £65,000 for the project, from the Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation Programme, while SRC meets the administration costs.

Minister Poots said: “Training opportunities are particularly hard to find in rural areas and the problem has been exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19.

“To this end Prosper is a big success story, delivering mentoring opportunities for 100 young people from rural post primary schools in Banbridge, Crossmaglen, Newtownhamilton and Tandragee areas engaged in the SRC Schools’ Partnership Programme and accredited training for a further 70 unemployed and low paid workers across the region.

“This project is an excellent example of DAERA working with other public sector bodies to deliver benefits for rural communities.”