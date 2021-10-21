Minister Poots serves up 100 years of food history

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots MLA pictured showing George Eustice MP Secretary of State for DEFRA around the NI centenary stand at this year’s Balmoral Show.

Launching a series of historical food videos to mark both World Food Day and the Northern Ireland Centenary, the Minister said one of our greatest success stories in our 100 year history is the agri-food sector.

“Much has changed over the last 100 years and changed rapidly, from milking cows by hand and leaving the milk in cans at the end of the lane to robotic milking machines,” explained Minister Poots.

“We have embraced advancements in technology and science, improved our animal welfare standards and learnt how to be use our natural resources.

“All of this has allowed NI to become one of the best suppliers of food anywhere in the world for its scale. We feed around 10 million people when our own population is only 1.8 million.

“But there is so much more to do. There are many opportunities over the next number of years to become self-sufficient in energy produced on our farms which will ensure not only great food produced on our farmers but also green energy.

“Our reputation as a world-class food region will grow so people know we provide safe, healthy and environmentally friendly food for the future,” he added.

Food historian and grower Lady Dunleath has helped produce the series of food videos which cover 100 Years of NI food.