Minister remains ‘very concerned’ over impact of UK Immigration Policy changes

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said he remains “very concerned” about UK Immigration Policy changes and the ability of Northern Ireland agri-food businesses to secure appropriate labour.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Muir was responding to a written question tabled by SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan asking the minister for an update on discussions with the Westminster Government to extend the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme.

“Stakeholders continue to communicate the serious operational and financial impacts that inadequate labour supply is having, both at a business and sector level,” Mr Muir replied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) undertook a self-commissioned review of the Seasonal Workers Visa last year, under the previous UK Government, which was published on 16th July 2024.

stock image

“DAERA provided a response as part of the MAC’s call for Evidence for the review. In DAERA’s response, it was highlighted that without the visa scheme, NI businesses would be in very difficult positions due to low levels of interest among domestic workers for these seasonal roles and automation not currently being a viable solution in their sectors.

“The main issue that was raised in the DAERA response was the permitted length of stay under the visa which is limited to 6 months.

“The MAC did not include a recommendation that the length of the visa should be extended, nor did they suggest the scope of the visa should be widened to include other industries.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of writing, Mr Muir said the UK Government’s response to the MAC’s review remains outstanding, therefore, the longer-term future of the scheme is still unknown.

He continued: “Defra are in the process of developing an Agri-food Workforce Strategy, which is currently in the early scoping stages of development.

“DAERA will be involved in this process and will share further information on it, including opportunities for engagement with stakeholders, when it becomes available.

“The Prime Minister has announced that the UK Government are planning to introduce an Immigration White Paper imminently, setting out details of a plan to reduce immigration.

“I await details of the White Paper and will consider the impact on the NI agri-food industry,” Mr Muir added.