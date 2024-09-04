Chris Bryson, RTPI Chair, Lindsey Richards, RTPI President, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, and Mark Hand, Director of Wales, Northern Ireland and Planning Aid England.

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd stressed the importance of the planning profession during a keynote speech at the 2024 RTPI Northern Ireland Annual Planning Conference.

The Minister addressed attendees from across the planning profession and other stakeholders on this year’s theme of ‘Positivity about Planning’.

Speaking after the event, Mr O’Dowd said: “Planning and the planning profession play a hugely important role in delivering a wide range of important outcomes for our society, including addressing the climate and biodiversity emergencies, economic development and supporting communities across the North.

“I have been very clear that delivering positive planning and place-making is a collective responsibility for all those involved in the process and I am greatly encouraged that there is now a focus, led by the RTPI, on promoting the value of planning and planners.

“I am committed to building upon the momentum that has been created through the Planning Improvement agenda. Specifically, the collaborative, partnership working between the department, local government and other stakeholders.

"There are, of course, challenges in doing this, not least the difficult financial environment created by underfunding and austerity.

“I have been very clear that to help achieve this much needed improvement, the whole system and key parties to delivering the process must be properly funded and resourced in terms of capacity and capability.”

Chris Bryson, MRTPI Chair, said: “RTPI NI are extremely grateful to Minister O’Dowd for taking time out of his busy schedule to deliver the keynote speech at this year’s planning conference.

“It is clear that the Minister recognises the important role that planning, and planners, play in shaping our society and growing our economy.

“We look forward to working with the Minister, and other stakeholders, to deliver the improvements required to the planning system, to ensure that planning has a beneficial impact upon all our communities.”