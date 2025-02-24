Ministers approve £9m investment in the Urban Villages Initiative

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly announced a £9m extension to the Urban Villages Capital Plan.

THE First Minister and deputy First Minister have announced a multi-million pound extension to the Urban Villages Capital Plan.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive approval of the £9 million investment will allow the Urban Villages Initiative to develop four new capital projects, including The School of Music, Westland Community Centre and Market Arches in Belfast, and The Realm Project in Londonderry.

The ministers made the announcement as they carried out a range of visits in the north west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The £9m investment is an exciting expansion to the Urban Villages Capital Plan and will provide local communities with much-needed physical regeneration and play a key role in promoting good relations.

“The four capital projects will bring people together and help to meet the aim of creating safer communities, making a real and positive difference to people’s lives.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “This extension represents a major investment in the Urban Villages Initiative. The four new capital projects will be a significant addition to the 71 projects being delivered across the five areas.

“The projects will have a positive impact on the areas in which they are located. They will be landmarks for good relations and transformation and will deliver real benefits to local communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of a series of engagements in the area, the Ministers visited the North West Disability Centre, an Urban Villages project which is run by Destined. They also visited the Ebrington site and met with local businesses.

Ms O’Neill added: “During our visit to the North West Disability Centre we visited ‘Framed to Perfection’, one of the social enterprises run by Destined which provides work for people with learning disabilities.

“It was a privilege to meet those working there and hear at first-hand how they are benefitting most from the services provided.

“It was also great to see the progress being made at Ebrington which is now a hub of creative industries with cafes, restaurants and other businesses on the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Little-Pengelly added: “Ebrington is now an impressive site with so much to offer.

“With a number of major events planned for this year, including the All-Ireland Pipe Bands Championships in July, it is clear Ebrington has become a vibrant, inclusive site which will bring a range of benefits to the local community.

“It was also great to get the chance to visit Destined and hear about their fantastic work. Although this is one of the smaller Urban Village capital projects, it is clear the impact has been huge.”

The Urban Villages Capital Plan – a total investment of more than £124m – will have a substantial impact on local communities and provide a positive legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Plan builds and transforms community facilities, creating shared spaces and beacons for good relations. It delivers social and physical infrastructure across the Urban Villages areas in Belfast and Londonderry, promoting good relations, regeneration and wider social, economic and environmental improvements.