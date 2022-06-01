Ministers support innovation and Green Growth technologies

At the visit, the Ministers were shown the company’s latest technology advancements, the evolution of its green technology, the development of its zero-emission vessel portfolio, and progress towards the decarbonisation of maritime.

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots said: “It has been great to visit a company like Artemis Technologies which is an exemplar in terms of Green Growth with their development of cutting-edge net zero technologies which support green jobs and in turn support other industries on their path to net zero such as offshore wind farm maintenance and commuter passenger ferries.

“Ultimately, the Executive’s Green Growth Strategy means moving from a high to a low greenhouse gas emissions economy to improve people’s quality of life through green jobs and a clean environment. Green Growth means recognising and accepting the impact we have on our planet and doing something about it.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DAERA Minister Edwin Poots, MLA pictured with Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, MLA and CEO of Artemis Technologies, Dr Iain Percy OBE at the Artemis eFoiler Belfast Showcase.

“The focus of Green Growth is ensuring that our natural assets can deliver their full economic potential on a sustainable basis. Our climate and environment affect all of us and we all need to take individual responsibility and consider how our own actions impact the environment.”

The Ministers were shown the Artemis’ eFoiler® electric propulsion system and were able to experience the eFoiler using the ‘eSim’ simulator developed by Artemis Technologies. The eFoiler effectively travels above the water surface, meaning the vessel will also produce very little wake, therefore having virtually no impact upon wildlife beneath the water and along the shoreline.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “It was fascinating to have the opportunity to see Artemis’ work first-hand. Artemis is precisely the type of innovative company that encapsulates what my Department’s 10X Economic Vision is seeking to achieve, embracing advanced manufacturing techniques and seeking to place Northern Ireland at the forefront of cutting edge technology as we look to future years and, indeed decades, of economic growth and prosperity.

“The investment by Artemis comes just weeks after I announced £98million of support through the Belfast Region City Deal for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre, involving Queens’ University Belfast and Ulster University and which aims to support exciting and innovative projects like this.

“Artemis’ new eFoiler® technology is a step change in maritime transport. Not only will it provide valuable new solutions for the movement of people, but with zero emissions, this type of technology will help achieve the aims set out in my energy strategy, the Path to Net Zero Energy.

“I wish the Belfast Maritime Consortium, led by at Artemis, the very best as they move towards the full launch of eFoiler in the near future.”

CEO of Artemis Technologies, Dr Iain Percy OBE, said: “It was a pleasure to host the Ministers at our facility and to showcase our innovative designs that are supporting the decarbonisation of maritime and contributing towards essential green growth.

“The new solutions we are creating here in Northern Ireland are heralding a return to shipbuilding for the region and placing it as a world leader in zero carbon technology.