Mission Farm Strong raises vital funds for Action Cancer

It has been another successful year for Mission Farm Strong, as not only did the team come together encouraging the farming community to carefully consider their physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing; but they also raised £4,556 in aid of local cancer support charity, Action Cancer.

Mission Farm Strong toured across Northern Ireland in a New Holland tractor, kindly sponsored by Burkes of Cornascriebe, whilst visiting six marts and nine primary schools along the way.

This valuable health campaign brought together several agri-sector organisations including The Rural Chaplaincy, Ulster Farmers’ Union, the Farm Families Health Checks, NI Agri Rural Health Forum, Health & Safety Executive NI and Rural Support.

Kenny Hanna from the Rural Chaplaincy team, who instigated this agri-focused health campaign, said: “I am delighted with what has been accomplished with this year’s campaign, and I am overwhelmed with the support and generosity given from the farming community.

Members of Mission Farm Strong pictured alongside Action Cancer at Supervalu Fruitfield. (Pic: Brian Thompson)

“I look forward to what we can achieve together next year!”

Six marts across the province, Ballymena, Enniskillen, Hilltown, Markethill, Omagh and Swatragh, welcomed Mission Farm Strong to their sales, allowing meaningful one to one conversations in a place where farmers feel most at ease and comfortable, in support of their farm business and personal wellbeing.

Along the way, the Rural Chaplaincy team visited nine rural primary schools and made a lasting impression on the pupils by highlighting the importance of farm safety, whilst promoting positive health and wellbeing for all.

Gareth Kirk, CEO, Action Cancer, commenting on the Mission said: “With its focus on physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing; Mission Farm Strong 25 provided us with an excellent opportunity to spread awareness of skin cancer and to promote our unique skin cancer detection service amongst farmers and the rural community.