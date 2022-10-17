Galbraith has launched the sale of West Mains of Greigston, situated in an accessible and scenic location in East Fife, just outside the sought-after village of Peat Inn and close to St Andrews.

The property benefits from an attractive stone-built farmhouse with views over the surrounding countryside, productive land extending to approximately 278.48 acres, and a range of modern and traditional farm buildings.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, commented: “West Mains of Greigston has been farmed by the same family for almost 75 years, and is an excellent mixed farming unit, with a range of adaptable farm buildings and a private, traditional farmhouse. The farmland is well suited to growing a range of cereal crops or livestock production, and the extensive range of farm buildings provide flexible housing for livestock, and fodder and grain storage. There is also the potential for development of some of the more traditional buildings including a former cottage for a range of alternative uses, subject to the necessary planning consent. The farm is in an accessible and central location in a sought after area of Fife and close to Cupar, St Andrews and Dundee.”

The farmhouse provides four bedrooms and two public rooms and benefits from an elevated aspect with views over the surrounding countryside to the north and south. The spacious, well-proportioned accommodation is laid over two levels with the public rooms on the ground floor, a mezzanine bathroom and further four bedrooms and box room on the upper floor.

The farm buildings are situated in a group and lie immediately adjacent to the farmhouse, and in a central location within the holding providing easy access to the surrounding farmland.

The farmland is split into two separate blocks, with the principal block of farmland surrounding the farmhouse and steading.

A significant proportion of the fences and field gates have been renewed in recent years. The fields are all of a generous size and can easily accommodate modern machinery, with the majority having access to either mains-fed water troughs or natural source water supplies.

The current owner’s father acquired West Mains of Greigston in 1948 and the farming system has been centred on a mixed arable and livestock farming enterprise, with cereals and temporary grass grown as part of the rotation and with some of the grain and all of the straw used for home consumption. The livestock enterprise historically comprised 45 cows, and 120 ewes plus followers, although stocking numbers have since been reduced in recent years.

Surrounding West Mains of Greigston is some particularly fine countryside with a lovely mix of farmland, woodland, hill ground and river.

Fife is well served by a wide variety of agricultural contractors, merchants, and suppliers, and there is a successful local machinery ring which can provide additional farming resources.

Thirty minutes or so to the north over the River Tay lies Dundee, offering a comprehensive range of shops, services and amenities. Perth is about 32 miles to the north west and Edinburgh is about 47 miles.

West Mains of Greigston is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2,000,000.

