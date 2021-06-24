MLA pushes case for Poots to remain as agriculture minister
Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has said Edwin Poots’ continuing direction and experience as Agriculture Minister should be extended given what he termed “his acute understanding of the job.”
Mr Irwin said that whilst it will be up to the new Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson MP to organise his Stormont team, he also said that Edwin had “proven his mettle” on the Agriculture stage and should stay on as Minister.
He added: “One thing is certain and that is Edwin Poots has the ear of the farmer and understands the issues affecting the agri-food sector, simply because he is a farmer and has spent a lifetime farming. That is important in terms of Ministerial leadership and direction of a Department and Edwin has certainly proven his mettle in that regard taking on thorny issues and most importantly applying common sense to the debates and the job.
“Edwin is a people’s person and I know that in his current Ministerial tenure he has demonstrated a no nonsense attitude to the job and has taken steps that farmers feel represent common sense. Having a Minister with very hands on experience of a portfolio is something that I feel is good for agriculture and gives farmers peace of mind that someone who has an acute understanding of the industry is at the head of the Department, Edwin knows the farming industry inside out.”
He concluded, “I will certainly be making the case for Edwin to continue in his role in any potential future reshuffle and I know the mood of the farming public is very much with him in his duties as DAERA Minister and I wish him well.”